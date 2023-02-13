Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva shared an unbeaten 100-run partnership as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in a low-scoring match to register their second consecutive win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Opting to bat on Sunday night, Bangladesh posted a paltry 126 for 8, which Sri Lanka eclipsed in 18.2 overs by reaching 129 for 3. Samarawickrama (69 not out) and De Silva (41 not out) were the architect of Sri Lanka's chase as they shared unconquered 104 runs for the fourth wickets as the islanders were reduced to 26 for 3 in the Powerplay.

Seamer Marufa Akter (3/23) ripped through the Sri Lankan top-order but Samarawickrama and De Silva steadied the ship to claim Sri Lanka's first ever back-to-back wins at a Women's T20 World Cup and extend their impressive start in Group A.

Bangladesh were restricted to the below-par total, courtesy Oshadi Ranasinghe's fine spell of 3 for 23.

Opening batter Murshida Khatun was run out after facing just a single delivery from a fabulous direct hit from Inoka Ranaweera at short fine leg.

Sobhana Mostary and wicketkeeper Shamima Sultana set about laying the foundation for the innings before Shamima was stumped by opposite number Anushka Sanjeewani off the bowling of Ranasinghe for 20.

That brought Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana to the crease, who helped construct a patient partnership alongside No.3 Sobhana.

But it ended inside the 10th over when Sobhana was bowled by skipper Chamari Athapaththu for 29.

Bangladesh were struggling to build meaningful partnerships as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Shamima succumbed to Ranasinghe for 28 before the off-spinner claimed her third victim by getting Lata Mondal stumped for 11.

That left Bangladesh with considerable work to do during the final five overs, but Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter were all dismissed cheaply.

Sri Lanka may have fancied their chances setting out in pursuit of a chaseable-looking target but Marufu had other ideas after being handed the ball.

The seamer remarkably removed Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne and Sanjeewani without conceding a single run in her spell, tearing through the Sri Lankan top-order to leave them reeling at 26 for three inside the powerplay.

But that brought the composed duo of Samarawickrama and De Silva to the crease, who set about the recovery mission.

The duo showed no signs of letting their ever-increasing grip on the game slip, bringing up their hundred partnership in the 19th over and guiding their country to a historic second win at Newlands.

Sri Lanka had earlier stunned hosts South Africa by three in the tournament opener.

