"You know what? There's a phrase and a song I enjoy: the sun will come up in the morning. It certainly has today. We have a high of 29 degrees and a low of 17. We've been waiting for that high of 29 for a long time, and now we have it without a cloud in the sky. What will that do for the conditions? We'll find out shortly. I want to bring your attention to how the bowlers have controlled the game here so far; seamers have picked up 46 wickets while spinners have taken 22. Cricket is heavily dependent on conditions. With this incredibly warm sun, the warmest we've had yet, the pitch is baking nice and flat. For seamers, it's going to be very difficult to create chances, as anything short will sit up to be whacked," said Andy Flower.