India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates, U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George are forming a terrific partnership for India in the U19 World Cup 2026, Super Six match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Both the batters are dealing in boundaries and sixes as Zimbabwe bowlers are looking clueless. Earlier, Zimbabwe skipper Simbarashe Mudzengerere won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their first Super Six match of the U19 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday in Bulawayo. Ayush Mhatre and co will be coming to this match after defeating New Zealand in their last Group B match on Saturday. (Live Scorecard)
U19 World Cup Live: OUT
OUT!!! Panashe Mazai strikes for Zimbabwe and provides them with the big wicket of Aaron George for 23. Goerge chooses a good length delivery on middle, clears his front foot and skies it straight to mid-on. The ball goes up in the air and Simbarashe Mudzengerere takes a good catch. First wicket gone for India.
IND U19 44/1 (4.1 overs)
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live: 14 runs off the over
Another big over for India and this time, Aaron George takes the charge and unleashes his fury on Panashe Mazai. George hammers a boundary and a huge six as India get 14 runs in the over. Terrific partnership going on between George and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
IND U19 35/0 (3 overs)
IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup Live: Suryavanshi starts firing
Woah!!! Vaibhav Suryavanshi starts firing from the second over itself. In the previous over of Michael Blignaut, Suryavanshi two brilliant boundaries. Apart from him, Aaron George also hit a boundary in the same over as Blignaut leaked 15 runs. Good over for India.
IND U19 21/0 (2 overs)
U19 World Cup Live: Steady start for India
India are off to a steady start in the match against Zimbabwe. In the first over by Panashe Mazai, the duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George scored six runs. They will now be aiming for some boundaries in the upcoming overs.
IND U19 6/0 (1 overs)
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live: We are underway
The Super Six. U19 World Cup 2026 match between India and Zimbabwe finally begins. For India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George have opened the proceedings. The duo is looking for a solid opening partnership. On the other hand, Panashe Mazai will be bowling the first over for Zimbabwe.
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live: Pitch report
"You know what? There's a phrase and a song I enjoy: the sun will come up in the morning. It certainly has today. We have a high of 29 degrees and a low of 17. We've been waiting for that high of 29 for a long time, and now we have it without a cloud in the sky. What will that do for the conditions? We'll find out shortly. I want to bring your attention to how the bowlers have controlled the game here so far; seamers have picked up 46 wickets while spinners have taken 22. Cricket is heavily dependent on conditions. With this incredibly warm sun, the warmest we've had yet, the pitch is baking nice and flat. For seamers, it's going to be very difficult to create chances, as anything short will sit up to be whacked," said Andy Flower.
U19 World Cup Live: Here's what India skipper said at the toss
"We were looking to bat first because of the sunlight and the lack of rain. The wicket looks really hard and good. We have one change: Mohamed Enaan misses out and Udhav comes in. It's a tactical change. [Preparation] Has been good. We've had some high-quality sessions, so we are confident," said Ayush Mhatre.
U19 World Cup Live: Here's what Zimbabwe skipper said at the toss
"We are going to bowl first. There might be a little movement in the morning, and the wicket looks like it has some moisture. If we execute well, it'll be good for us. [Team changes] Yes, Webster Madhidhi comes in for Kupakwashe Muradzi, and Takudzwa Makoni replaces Shelton Mazvitorera," said Simbarashe Mudzengerere.
U19 World Cup Live: All eyes on Suryavanshi
The focus is entirely on the 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is eager to play a fiery knock again today. Along with captain Ayush Mhatre, Suryavanshi is expected to go big again.
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live: Zimbabwe's Playing XI
Zimbabwe XI: Nathaniel Hlabangana (wk), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Brendon Senzere (capt), Leeroy Chiwaula, Michael Blignaut, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, Takudzwa Makoni, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi.
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live: India's Playing XI
India XI: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (capt), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan.
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live: Toss
Zimbabwe skipper Simbarashe Mudzengerere wins the toss, opts to bowl against India in their U-19 World Cup 2026, Super Six match.
U19 World Cup Live: India's flawless run in group stage
India secured three consecutive wins in their Group B matches against the USA by six wickets, Bangladesh by 18 runs and New Zealand. Along with them, Bangladesh and New Zealand also qualified for the next round.
U19 World Cup Live: India's big win vs NZ
The Indian men's U19 team maintained its winning run in the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup with a seven‑wicket win over New Zealand in a rain‑affected group stage match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday.
