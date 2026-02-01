India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: India will be facing the arch-rivals Pakistan in the last Super Six match of U19 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Bulawayo. Five-time champions India will look to avenge their humiliating Asia Cup final loss against Pakistan. It has been a dominant run for India so far in the Under-19 World Cup. The Indians started their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over USA, before beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stage. But in Pakistan a strong opponent awaits India and the big loss in the Asia Cup final would be haunting the Mhatre-led side. (Live Scorecard)
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Updates | IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026, straight from Bulawayo:
IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup Live: No Handshake policy again?
India are also likely to continue with their 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the country's armed forces. The Indian Under-19 team avoided the post-match handshake with Pakistan in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup. The Indians had skipped the gesture during the two sides' group stage match of that tournament as well.
U19 World Cup Live: How can Pakistan eliminate India?
A simple win over India is not enough for Pakistan to qualify. They must defeat India by at least 85 runs. If Pakistan are chasing, they must reach the target before 31.5 overs (or 33.2 overs if the target is 250).
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Live: Qualification scenario for both teams
If India beat Pakistan, they will qualify for the semi-finals and finish on top of the group as well. This would mean they will face Afghanistan in the last-four clash. However, all will not be lost even if India lose to Pakistan. Even with a small margin of defeat, India will finish above Pakistan in the final points table. On the other hand, Pakistan need to win by a very big margin to advance.
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Live: Arch-rivals fighting for semis berth
So far, Australia, Afghanistan, and England have entered the semi-finals. The result of the India vs Pakistan Super Six match will decide the fourth and final semi-finalist of the 2026 U-19 World Cup. As per the current standings in the U-19 World Cup Super Six points table, India are second in Group 2 behind England (8 points, NRR +1.757). India have 6 points (NRR +3.337), while Pakistan have 4 points (NRR +1.484).
U19 World Cup Live: India eye Asia Cup final revenge
India lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai last December after winning the group match of the same tournament against the arch-rivals by 90 runs.