India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: India will be facing the arch-rivals Pakistan in the last Super Six match of U19 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Bulawayo. Five-time champions India will look to avenge their humiliating Asia Cup final loss against Pakistan. It has been a dominant run for India so far in the Under-19 World Cup. The Indians started their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over USA, before beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stage. But in Pakistan a strong opponent awaits India and the big loss in the Asia Cup final would be haunting the Mhatre-led side. (Live Scorecard)

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Updates | IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026, straight from Bulawayo: