ICC U19 World Cup 2026 15 Jan 26 to 06 Feb 26
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, U19 World Cup 2026: India U19 square off against New Zealand U19 in their final Group B match of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo on Saturday. India have won both of their opening group matches so far, beating USA in dominant fashion and then securing a dramatic victory over Bangladesh. The match against New Zealand holds added importance, as both teams are through to the Super 6 stage, and will carry over the points and net-run-rate (NRR) from the match. All eyes will once again be on India's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, while captain Ayush Mhatre will be aiming to play his first big knock of the tournament. (Live Scorecard)

India U19 vs New Zealand U19 LIVE Score | IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo:

Jan 24, 2026 12:06 (IST)
IND vs NZ U19 World Cup LIVE: Concerning weather?

While the weather forecast suggests that rain is likely to stay away during the morning and day, thunderstorms and showers are expected later on at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, as per AccuWeather.

Jan 24, 2026 12:03 (IST)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Toss in 30 minutes

We are just under half an hour away from toss time at Bulawayo. Let's hope we get a full match today, in a tournament that has seen many games washed away or shortened due to rain. 

Jan 24, 2026 12:01 (IST)
India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup LIVE: Ayush Mhatre searching runs

India captain Ayush Mhatre has undergone a barren spell in U19 colours for a while now. Mhatre did not enjoy the best U19 Asia Cup with the bat, and he has managed just 25 runs in his two matches at the U19 World Cup so far. The pressure is firmly on him, and he'll be hoping to score big today and find some rhythm before the Super 6 stage.

Jan 24, 2026 11:52 (IST)
India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup LIVE: India's dramatic win over Bangladesh

India looked down and out, and all set to suffer defeat against Bangladesh, in their second group game 7 days ago. But in a rain-affected match, part-timer Vihaan Malhotra scalped 4 wickets with the ball as Bangladesh faltered in a seemingly simple run chase, ultimately handing India victory by 18 runs.

Jan 24, 2026 11:39 (IST)
IND vs NZ U19 World Cup LIVE: High stakes for Super 6

Both India U19 and New Zealand U19 are already through to the Super 6 stage of the tournament. As a result, this group match holds added importance, as both teams will carry forward their points and net-run-rate (NRR) to the Super 6 group.

Jan 24, 2026 11:33 (IST)
India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to one and all to the live coverage of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match between India and New Zealand in Bulawayo. It is the final Group B game for both nations, but the stakes are high!

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for the live updates from the match.

