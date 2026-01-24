India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, U19 World Cup 2026: India U19 square off against New Zealand U19 in their final Group B match of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo on Saturday. India have won both of their opening group matches so far, beating USA in dominant fashion and then securing a dramatic victory over Bangladesh. The match against New Zealand holds added importance, as both teams are through to the Super 6 stage, and will carry over the points and net-run-rate (NRR) from the match. All eyes will once again be on India's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, while captain Ayush Mhatre will be aiming to play his first big knock of the tournament. (Live Scorecard)
India U19 vs New Zealand U19 LIVE Score | IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo: