India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: India will take on Afghanistan in their U19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final match on Wednesday in Harare. Ayush Mhatre and Co maintained their dominance in the group stage and the super six stage as they won all the games. They are coming to this clash after defeating the arch-rivals Pakistan by 58 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost just one match in the super six stage against Sri Lanka. The winner of this match will be facing England in the final. (Live Scorecard)
U19 World Cup Live: Afghanistan's good run
Afghanistan too has had a fairly good tournament, winning four out of their five games, their only loss coming against Sri Lanka by four wickets. Going by form and overall composition, India will hold an edge over the Afghans in the knock-out game.
U19 World Cup Live: India's big win vs Pakistan
Five-time champions India sealed their place in the semifinals of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with a 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday, topping their Super Sixes group in the process.
IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup Live: India captain Mhatre eyes improvement
Skipper Ayush Mhatre has been consistent with the ball in hand, picking up six wickets with his off-break from five games but there is room for improvement on the batting front. He managed just 99 runs from five games with 53 being his highest.
IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup Live: India's strong batting lineup
Wicket-keeper batter Abhigyan Kundu has been the star performer for India with the bat as the left-hander has so far amassed 199 runs from five games with two half centuries to his name. All-rounder Vihaan Malhotra (172 runs from 5 games) is the other Indian batter to look out for. He struck the lone century (109 not out) against Zimbabwe in group stages.
India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Live: All eyes on Suryavanshi
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be eager to register a big score in the semi-final match against Afghanistan. The big-hitting opener (196 runs in 5 matches with 2 fifties) too has been in good form but the team management would want him to convert his half-centuries into three-figure scores.
India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Live: India's unbeaten run
India have had a great run in the tournament, having won all their five matches quite comfortably, including a 58-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage.
U19 World Cup Live: India the favourites
Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a confident and all-round India will be overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan in the semifinal. India are the most successful team in the history of the event, having annexed the title five times (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022), followed by Australia, who have won the trophy four times.
