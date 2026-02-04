India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: India will take on Afghanistan in their U19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final match on Wednesday in Harare. Ayush Mhatre and Co maintained their dominance in the group stage and the super six stage as they won all the games. They are coming to this clash after defeating the arch-rivals Pakistan by 58 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost just one match in the super six stage against Sri Lanka. The winner of this match will be facing England in the final. (Live Scorecard)

