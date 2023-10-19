India all-rounder Hardik Pandya limped off the field during the World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The incident happened on the 9th over after Bangladesh opted to bat first. Hardik seemed to have twisted his ankle as he tried to stop a shot from Litton Das with his right leg but ended up slipping in the process. He landed awkwardly on his left leg and the physio had to rush to the field. With Hardik in visible pain, India captain Rohit Sharma decided to take him off the attack. However, in a rare sight, Rohit summoned Virat Kohli to bowl the remaining delivery.

The former India captain bowled three deliveries, conceding two runs. Notably, this was the first time in six years that Kohli has bowled in a One-Day International.

Earlier, Bangladesh all-rounder and skipper Shakib was ruled out of the game due to a quad injury.

"He (Shakib) is struggling a bit, Nasum is coming in for him. We have some great memories against India, hopefully we continue our form. I hope it'll be a great match," said Shanto.

While India named an unchanged team, Hasan Mahmud was brought into the Bangladesh side in place of Taskin Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.