World Cup 2023 points table: Afghanistan's stupendous run at the Cricket World Cup continued on Monday as they got the better Sri Lanka. Having already beaten defending champions England and Pakistan, Afghanistan notched their third win of the marquee event with quite ease. After restricting former Cricket World Cup champions Sri Lanka to just 241, Afghanistan eased to the target. Before the game, Afghanistan were placed seventh. But with the convincing seven wicket win, Afghanistan have climbed up to the fifth spot ahead of the likes of heavyweights Pakistan and England. They now have a serious chance of claiming a stake in the top -four.

India are on the top of the Cricket World Cup points table (12 points, 6 matches, NRR +1.405) while South Africa (10 points, 6 games, NRR +2.032) are second. New Zealand (8 points, 6 games, NRR +1.232) and Australia (8 points, 6 games, NRR +0.970).

Feisty fifties by Rahmat Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullh Omarzai helped Afghanistan defeat tentative Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their World Cup match in Pune on Monday. Rahmat (62), Shahidi (58 not out), who completed 2000 ODI runs, and Omarzai (73 not out) led the chase with aplomb as Afghanistan overhauled the target of 242 in just 45.2 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka produced a dull batting effort to get bundled out for 241.

They were rocked by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi who grabbed four wickets conceding just 34 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 241 all out in 49.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 46; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/34) Afghanistan: 242 for 3 in 45.2 overs (Rahmat Shah 62, Hashmatullah Shahidi 58 not out, Azmat Omarzai 73 not out) by 7 wickets.