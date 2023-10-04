India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the finest batters in the world of cricket. From playing mammoth knocks to playing one of the most sensible innings, there is hardly anything the star could not do in batting. However, even the best get to face challenges and some even trouble them to a great extent; left-arm pacers have been such a concern for Rohit. Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is a left-handed speedster, has managed to keep the batter under pressure more often than not when the side has met India.

Ahead of the start of Cricket World Cup 2023, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has sent out a warning to Rohit while facing Shaheen.

In a video uploaded by International Cricke Council (ICC), Steyn named five fast bowlers who he feels "could do some damage at Cricket World Cup 2023". Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Mark Wood and Shaheen Afridi were the picks of Steyn.

Just after taking the name of Shaheen, Steyn warned the India batter, saying."Rohit Sharma, watch your pads!"

Watch the video here:

Rohit looked in tremendous form as he took Australian bowlers to the cleaners during India's third ODI match against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday. He scored 81 runs off 57 balls with the help of 5 fours and 6 sixes.

Rohit alongside some other senior players was rested for the first two ODIs against Australia before making his return for the final game.

On September 28, India named Ravichandran Ashwin as the replacement of injured player Axar Patel.

The Indian cricket team will be playing two warm-up matches against England and Netherlands on September 30 and October 3 respectively before starting its World Cup campaign with a match against Australia on October 8.