The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team faces a crucial contest against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup 2023. A win against the neuighbours will see the side enter the semi-finals with two matches remaining at the round-robin stage. India are missing the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the match against Sri Lanka too. He suffered an ankle injury in the match against Bangladesh. He went out mid-match and Virat Kohli came in to the complete his over.

While Hardik Pandya's absence has not affected Indian cricket team too much with the specialist bowlers firing on all cylinders. However, what if one if their batters contributed with the ball too?

The Intenational Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video of Virat Kohli bowling at the nets before the match against Sri Lanka. "Will we see Kohli roll his arm again today?" the post read. It made the fans wonder whether Kohli will bowl against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl first in his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

India are undefeated so far, with six wins in six matches while SL is struggling, having won only two of their six games.

SL skipper Kusal said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. I think the pitch will be better for batting in the second part. Everyone did their best in the last few games. Hopefully, they will continue to do the same today. One change, DDS (Dhananjaya De Silva) is not playing, Dushan Hemantha is playing.

Advertisement

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, leading India for the first time in a World Cup match at his childhood venue, said, "Would have batted first. Obviously, some assistance to start with but under lights there will be good assistance for our pacers. Great honour, a great moment to lead the team. It is important for us to not get carried away by the performances we put in. Same team as the last game."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

With ANI inputs