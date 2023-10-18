India's unbeaten run in the ongoing World Cup has been a result of their all-round performances with the bat and the ball as well as one of the less talked about aspects in cricket, fielding. Stalwart batter Virat Kohli who is well known for his refined batting skills, has been a crucial figure in the field as he tops the chart of players with the biggest impact on the field after the conclusion of the first three games for each country.

Kohli has completed a total of three catches in India's three World Cup 2023 matches. He is two shy of tournament leaders for non-wicket-keepers Matt Henry of New Zealand and Australia's experienced opener David Warner. However, his impact on the field stretched much further than that.

Kohli is in a league of his own on the list of runs saved and pressure ratings after the conclusion of three matches for all teams at the event and his total of 22.30 points allows him to sit comfortably at the top spot for fielding impact at the World Cup.

Kohli's closest competitors are a pair of star batters, with former England skipper Joe Root (four catches) and David Warner (five catches) at the second and third spots respectively.

Ishan Kishan is the second Indian player who features in the Top-10 list with a tally of 13 points. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan features in the Top-10 list in the fifth spot with 15.13 points.

Overall, India's performance in the field has been the one to watch out for. Indian fielders have claimed 14 catches in the tournament and saved a total of 10 runs.

Till now, the Indian team has dropped two catches on the field, with defending champions England (1) the only side to have dropped less number of catches.

India will return to the on-field action against Bangladesh on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai.