Virat Kohli continues to impress at the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 with his batting performance. He kicked off the tournament with an 85-run knock against Australia and keeps adding valuable scores for the Indian cricket team. He has scored 442 runs across seven matches at an average of 88.40 for India at the mega event. While only the name of Virat Kohli is enough to make him the cynosure of all eyes, it was his mischievous act against veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews in Cricket World Cup 2023 game on Thursday that put him in added focus.

While taking a single on the bowling of Mathews in the game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli jokingly hit the bowler with his bat.

On the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record number of ODI centuries, Kohli on Tuesday said he had never thought of accumulating so many runs and hundreds when he began his career.

Kohli has scored one century and four half-centuries in seven matches. He scored 103 not out against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 for his 48th ODI hundred, one short of Tendulkar's world record.

"If we talk about cricket, I had never thought of achieving all, as in where my career is and how god has blessed me (with) such a career span and performances," Kohli told Star Sports.

"I had always dreamt I'd do this, but I had never thought things would pan out this way exactly. Nobody can plan these things, the way your journey is going, and the way things unfold in front of you." "I hadn't thought that I'd score so many hundreds and so many runs in these 12 years."

He said he had to change his "discipline and lifestyle" as he found himself lacking in professionalism at some point in his career.

"My only focus was that I should perform well for the team and win games for the team from difficult situations. For that, I made quite a few changes along the way regarding discipline and lifestyle." "I always had the drive in me, but I lacked the professionalism. Now, I have a single-minded focus on how I want to play the game, and after that, the results I've achieved are from playing that way itself," Kohli added.

(With PTI Inputs)