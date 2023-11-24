The war of words between former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif and David Warner fails to settle down. It all started with Mohammad Kaif calling India the "best team on paper" after the side's loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The winning team opener David Warner reacted strongly to it, saying "you need to perform when it matters." Now, Kaif has replied to it, saying that "it was Australia's day in final" and restating that India were "the tournament's best team".

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday for a record-extending sixth World Cup title triumph. Kaif too was taken aback by India's loss to the Kangaroos and remarked on Star Sports that, "I can never accept that the best team has has won the World Cup. The Indian team is the best team on paper."

Warner, Australia's leading run getter in the World Cup, responded to Kaif's claims saying the appearance on paper doesn't matter and one needs to perform in the field to win the trophy.

"I like MK (Mohammad Kaif), issue is it does not matter what's on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That's why they call it a final. That's the day that counts and it can go either way, that's sports. 2027 here we come," wrote Warner on 'X'.

After that post by Warner, Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Facts: It was Australia's day in final, they won, they are World Cup winners. More facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament's best team. Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia."

India had won all their 10 matches heading into the final.

Australia, on the other hand, had lost their first two league matches, including the opener against India at Chennai, before winning nine matches on the trot.

