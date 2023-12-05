The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final was a heart-break for the Indian cricket team fans. After 10 straight wins, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team was the favourites going into the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia. However, the Pat Cummins-led side save their best for the last and trumped the hosts in Ahmedabad in all department. They first restricted India to a below-par total and then reached the target with ease. PM Narendra Modi was at the venue and presented the Cricket World Cup Trophy to Australia captain Pat Cummins after the final.

Pat Cummins' Australia teammate Glenn Maxwell recounted the World Cup presentation ceremony.

"It was quite funny watching the videos of the post-match presentation where he shook Modi's hand and was stuck there on the podium," Maxwell told theage.com.au.

"It felt like that lasted for about 10 minutes, him just standing there with the trophy waiting for the group to come on. But he actually dealt with it with class. He didn't make a big song and dance about it, [he] just thought 'you know what, I'll wait here, be respectful.' Not everyone would've dealt with that like he did."

After handing over the trophy, PM Modi also met the Indian cricket team in the dressing room.

Advertisement

In a video shared by PIB, PM Modi is seen consoling the devastated team, speaking to the players individually.

"Aap log poora 10-10 game jeet ke aaye ho, yeh toh hota rehta hai. Muskuraiye bhai, desh aap logon ko dekh raha hai. Maine socha mil lun sab ko.(You have won 10 consecutive games. This one loss is normal, it keeps on happening. Please smile, the entire country is watching you. I just thought that I should go and meet you people)," PM Modi said.

"Hota hai (it happens)," he said to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, holding their hands.

Speaking to Ravindra Jadeja, a fellow Gujarati, the PM said, "Kya babu (speaks in Gujarati and both laugh)".

Advertisement

Approaching Mohammed Shami, who ended the tournament as a top wicket-taker, the Prime Minister wrapped him in a hug. "Arrey Shami, bahut accha kiya iss baar. (Well done, Shami. You played really well this time)," he said.

To Jasprit Bumrah, he said: "You speak Gujarati?" Bumrah replied, "A little bit".

Further in the video, PM Modi said, "Toh, aap sab log bahut acchi mehnat kare ho. Chaliye, hota hai. Aur saathiyon zara ek doosre ka hausla buland karte chaliye. Aur jab aap log zara free honge aur Delhi aayenge toh baithunga aap sab ke saath. Meri taraf se nimantaran hai aap sab logon ko.(You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, if whenever you guys are free and are in Delhi then let's meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side.)"

The Indian cricket team was unbeaten in the World Cup, winning 10 matches on the trot before being beaten by Australia in the final.