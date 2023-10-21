Shaheen Afridi became the second Pakistan cricketer ever after father-in-law Shahid Afridi to claim two five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups but his heroics were not enough to clinch the victory for his side during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia on Friday. Afridi finished with the figures of 5 for 54 and that was a major reason behind Pakistan restricting Australia to a total below 400 after a glorious start provided by openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. This was the second five-wicket haul for Shaheen and that booked his place in a special list of cricketers in the history of the competition.

Pakistan bowlers with most World Cup five-wicket hauls

2 - Shahid Afridi

2 - Shaheen Afridi

Australia rode on punishing centuries from openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to beat Pakistan by 62 runs in their Cricket World Cup 2023 game in Bengaluru on Friday.

Australia's total of 367-9 was built on Warner's 163 with Marsh, on his 32nd birthday, hitting 121. Pakistan were undone by poor bowling and fielding which saw Warner dropped when he had made just 10.

"It was awesome," said man of the match Warner. "For us to go out there and put in a performance and a score on the board like that is very pleasing."

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa then ripped through the middle-order with figures of 4-53 as Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs, leaving both teams on two wins and as many losses.

Mohammad Rizwan (46) and Saud Shakeel (30) added 57 for the fourth wicket as Pakistan needed 168 from the last 20 overs but Pat Cummins dismissed Saud Shakeel while Zampa accounted for Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (26) and Mohammad Nawaz (14) to end their resistance.

(With AFP inputs)