The Indian cricket fans were left overjoyed on Wednesday after the Rohit Sharma and Co edged past New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final match of the ongoing ODI World Cup. Team India perfectly settled the scores with the Kiwis, against whom they had lost in the knockouts of the 2019 edition. With this win, the hosts have now entered the summit clash of the tournament, where they will be facing five-time champions Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Team India will now look to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought.

After India defeated the Kiwis, former England skipper Nasser Hussain shared an interesting tale of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals, where the Rohit and Co had got brutally dismantled by England.

India had posted a target of 169 in 20 overs. However, openers Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) stitched a historical first-wicket partnership and guided England to victory by 10 wickets in just 16 overs.

Nasser revealed that Rohit had told veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik that the team needs a "change" after losing to England in the semis.

"We have DK with us. We were all there for that semifinal where they played meek, timid cricket, prodded along in the T20 World Cup semifinal, got a below par score and England knocked them off none down, won by 10 wickets. He said to DK 'We're going to have a change'. It's one thing doing that; and another thing walking to walk," Nasser told host broadcasters after India defeated New Zealand.

"The real hero today was Rohit. It's the first time they have been tested. Group stage, as he will know, is one thing, but knockout games are all about can you do it again? Can you play fearless cricket? The skipper went out there and showed everyone, this dressing room 'We're going to carry on exactly the same way," he added.

Team India is on the cusp of winning the coveted the ICC ODI World Cup trophy after a hiatus of 12 years. However, the journey will not be an easy one as they will up against the mighty Australia, who will be giving out their blood and sweat to clinch their sixth title.