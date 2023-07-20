India will be hosting the much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October this year. With this tournament, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought. The event will kick start from October 5 with defending champions England squaring off against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. India will be opening their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh stated that all the players in India's line-up have to step up as a team, in order to clinch the World Cup title.

Harbhajan stated that only one or two players from Team India have performed during high-pressure situations. He advised that all the players should have the ability to rise up during tense moments.

"I don't know, it's very difficult for me to say what we had and they don't. We played till the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, the ICC trophy didn't come. Maybe the ability to punch back after absorbing the pressure has probably been seen in only one or two players. You need to play big tournaments as a team," Harbhajan told News24 Sports.

"You have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya - they are big players but along with these three players, the rest of the eight to ten players and the team management, everyone has to walk together with the same motive," he added.

The legendary spinner further stated that in order to produce "bigger results", Team India needs to focus on smaller things like saving a single.

"The small-small things like saving a single or a brilliant run-out, all those are also huge things. So when the team plays as a unit, they can produce bigger results and that is what probably our team did better. Maybe they are much better than our team talent-wise," said Harbhajan.

Currently, Team India is gearing up for the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which will begin from Thursday at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The Rohit Sharma-led side brutally thrashed the hosts by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal bagged away the Player of the Match award for his brilliant 171-run knock. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped a whopping total of 12 wickets.