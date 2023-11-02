The Pakistan cricket team suddenly has got a fresh lease of life in the Cricket World Cup campaign. After four straight losses in the Cricket World Cup, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team returned to winning ways against Bangladesh on Tuesday to rise up to the fifth spot in the points table. Then to increase their chances of a semi-final entry further, there was a favourable result. New Zealand lost to South Africa to be come down to the fourth spot. New Zealand are fourth (8 points, 7 matches, NRR +0.484) while Australia are third (8 points, 6 matches, NRR +0.970).

Pakistan are placed fifth (6 points, 7 games, NRR -0.024) and Afghanistan are sixth (6 points, 6 matches, NRR -0.718). With New Zealand's defeat, they are within touching distance of the next three teams in the points table.

Pakistan's next two matches are against New Zealand and England. If they can win those and other teams' results go their way, the side may have an outside chance of making it to the last four.

With the results going Pakistan's way, former Enfgland captain Michael Vaughan made an interesting comment on X (formerly Twitter): "India v Pakistan Semi in Kolkata anyone .."

However, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had a word of caution: "These things have spoilt us in the past also Vaughany."

Talking about the match, South Africa rode on centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock and superb bowling by Keshav Maharaj to defeat New Zealand by 190 runs in a World Cup match here on Wednesday.

The Proteas posted 357 for four and then dismissed the Kiwis for 167 runs in 35.3 overs thanks to Maharaj's 4/46 and Marco Jansen's 3/31.

This was South Africa's fourth successive win and sixth from seven games in the tournament so far. New Zealand, after beginning the World Cup on a rollicking note with four wins, suffered their third consecutive defeat.

Earlier, South Africa's van der Dussen (133 off 118) and De Kock (114 off 166) shared 200 runs for the second wicket to set the base for the total after the early dismissal of skipper Temba Bavuma (24).

David Miller also played his part with a quickfire 30-ball 53.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 357 for 4 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 133, Quinton de Kock 114, David Miller 53; Tim Southee 2/77).

New Zealand: 167 in 35.3 overs (Will Young 33, Daryl Mitchell 24, Glenn Phillips 60; Marco Jansen 3/31, Keshav Maharaj 4/46, Gerald Coetzee 2/41).

With PTI inputs