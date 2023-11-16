Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar showered praises on Virat Kohli for his record-breaking ton against New Zealand during the World Cup semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli surpassed 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and became the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries. Moments later Virat's gesture stole the show as he bowed to Sachin who was applauding in the stands witnessing the star batter surpassing his record. The "Rawalpindi Express" hailed Kohli's gesture and called him the number-one player in the world.

"I am delighted to see Virat break Sachin's record. He bowed down to Sachin after scoring the record century. People like Virat deserve respect. Virat is the number one player in the world," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

After witnessing the record-breaking moment Sachin took to X and wrote a heartfelt note for the experienced batter which read, "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player. I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake."

In the match, Virat scored 117 in 113 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and two sixes. Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103. He was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee.

In 10 matches of this tournament so far, Virat has scored 691 runs at an average of 115.16 and a strike rate of over 89. His best score is 117. Virat has scored three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in this tournament.

He is also the highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Virat also has the most amount of runs in a single Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)