The Pakistan cricket team's display at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 was far from being satisfying. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team was not at their best despite being among ranked among the top teams in ICC rankings. The 1992 Cricket World Cup champions could not fire in unison as they made an early exit finishing fifth in the points table. The Pakistan cricket team has been widely criticised for their poor display.

There have been calls of removing Babar Azam from captaincy. In the midst of this, on Tuesday, a report calimed that the coaching staff will be sacked after the Cricket World Cup debacle

According to the report by Samaa TV, quoting sources, Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to removed foreign coaching staff. Even team director Mickey Arthur will be scaked, said the report. Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf has started deliberations on the same with top officials. Several top former players including former Pakistan cricket team captain Younis Khan will meet Zaka Ashraf.

After Pakistan's disastrous campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 ended with a defeat against England, Morne Morkel has stepped down as the bowling coach of the Men in Green's team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel's first assignment with the men's team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series. The Pakistan cricket body will announce his replacement in due course.

"Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia," PCB said in an official statement.

Morkel coached Pakistan in the Test series against Sri Lanka which the Men in Green clinched by 2-0, and an ODI series against Afghanistan which ended in Pakistan white-washing the opponents. He also coached the team for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Pakistan ended their disastrous campaign in the WC with a debacle at the hands of England by 93 runs.

Babar Azam-led side suffered five defeats out of their nine matches and one at the hands of arch-rival India by seven wickets. In their last league match of the tournament, Men in Green started proceedings knowing that they had the slimmest of chances of still reaching the SFs, requiring a win by an enormous margin to force a gargantuan swing on net run rate.

And the possibility of such a result soon disappeared as the 2019 champions England built towards a sizeable first-innings score and registered a 93-run win

