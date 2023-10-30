It has been a brilliant campaign for Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma in the Cricket World Cup 2023 till now. He did not have a good outing against Australia in the tournament opener but since then, the veteran batter has enjoyed a sensational run of form. With 398 runs, he is the top run-scorer for India ahead of Virat Kohli and fourth overall. He was once again instrumental in steadying the Indian innings after losing early wickets against England and former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar ranked the 87-run knock as one of his best. After the match, Manjrekar said that although Rohit is mainly remembered for his double tons in ODI cricket, the gritty knock on Sunday was a reflection of his talent.

“When we talk about Rohit Sharma's ODI batting and his greatness, we talk about the three double hundreds, and he scored a quick hundred recently as well. But according to me, this knock is one of the greatest ODI innings,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

“There are two or three reasons for that; the pitch was slightly tricky in the afternoon, the bowling challenge was quite good, the tactics Jos Buttler used were also high quality, and India were under pressure,” he added.

Manjrekar also pointed out that Rohit has a brilliant ability to finding even the minutest of gaps against spin bowling. He pointed out two shots against England that stood out for him.

“You might remember a shot he played, I think off Adil Rashid's bowling, it was an extremely small gap, and he hit a drive with power to find the boundary. Then he hit Moeen Ali over mid-off against the turn. This artistry sets Rohit Sharma apart,” he explained.