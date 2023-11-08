Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was in the middle of a massive controversy after Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer ever to be dismissed 'timed out' in international cricket. During the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between the two teams in New Delhi on Monday, Mathews failed to get ready for his first ball within the stipulated two minutes after the fall of a wicket and was given 'timed out' after Shakib's appeal. While Mathews insisted that the delay happened due to some malfunction with the strap of his batting helmet, the Bangladesh skipper was not moved by the argument and the umpire had no other option than to send Mathews back to the dugout.

Superstar all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has delivered one of the great meltdowns!



Just wait for the stumps throw...

Following the incident, Shakib faced a lot of criticism on social media over the 'spirit of cricket' debate and an old video of his on-field outburst during a domestic match in Bangladesh has gone viral.

During a Dhaka Premier League match back in 2021. Shakib was playing for Mohammedan Sporting against Abahani Limited. Shakib was left fuming when the umpire turned down a LBW appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim and the all-rounder proceeded to kick the stumps.

On another occasion, he ran from the mid-off position and uprooted all the stumps at the non-striker's end when the match officials called for a rain break with one ball left in the sixth over of the innings.