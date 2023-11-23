Australian opener David Warner on Wednesday reacted strongly to Mohammad Kaif calling India the "best team on paper" despite losing the World Cup final, saying "you need to perform when it matters". Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday for a record-extending sixth World Cup title triumph. Kaif too was taken aback by India's loss to the Kangaroos and remarked on Star Sports that, "I can never accept that the best team has has won the World Cup. The Indian team is the best team on paper," said Kaif, a member of the side that finished runners-up in the 2003 World Cup.

Warner, Australia's leading run getter in the World Cup, responded to Kaif's claims saying the appearance on paper doesn't matter and one needs to perform in the field to win the trophy.

"I like MK (Kaif), issue is it does not matter what's on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That's why they call it a final. That's the day that counts and it can go either way, that's sports. 2027 here we come," wrote Warner on 'X'.

I like MK, issue is it does not matter what's on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That's why they call it a final. That's the day that counts and it can go either way, that's sports. 2027 here we come https://t.co/DBDOCagG2r — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 22, 2023

India had won all their 10 matches heading into the final.

Australia, on the other hand, had lost their first two league matches, including the opener against India at Chennai, before winning nine matches on the trot.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)