Mohammed Shami's mother, Anum Ara, was taken to a hospital near Sahashpur village in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh after she fell ill during the Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia on Sunday, according to a report by Times of India. The report claimed that she complained of nervousness and fever during the match and Shami's relatives took him to the local hospital for a checkup. She was later transferred to another health centre after the initial treatment and the report added that her condition is now stable. "She was admitted to the hospital due to fever and nervousness. Now, her condition is normal." Shami's cousin Dr Mumtaz told The Times of India.

Shami ended the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Shami, who had missed out on the first half of the tournament, made an entry in India's fifth league stage match against New Zealand and made an impact that a lot of bowlers have not made in their entire World Cup careers.

In seven matches, Shami took 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best figures of 7/57. Shami had three five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul in the tournament and also gained the best bowling figures by an Indian in WC history.

In 18 WC matches, Shami has taken 55 wickets at an average of 13.52 and a strike rate of 15.81, with the best figures of 7/57. The pacer has taken four five-wicket hauls in his WC career, most by any bowler. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in tournament history. Australia's Glenn McGrath has the highest wickets in WC history, with 71 scalps in 39 matches.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a seven-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket, while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

(With ANI inputs)