The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has planned a special celebration for Virat Kohli's birthday during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, according to a report by Revsportz. CAB President Snehasish Ganguly said that they have plans for the occasion and considering India have somewhat booked their spot in the Cricket World Cup semifinals, the CAB is confident about a positive result for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

According to the report, the CAB will be gifting something special to Kohli and they plan to distribute around 70,000 Kohli masks to the spectators. There will also be a laser show along with a special cake for the occasion that Kohli will cut ahead of the match.

“We have ordered a cake for Virat, and the design will be something everyone identifies with Virat Kohli,” he said. “I am not sharing the pictures yet, for let that be a surprise. Also, we plan to host a fireworks show during the mid-innings interval for Virat and the crowd. It will be our way of celebrating his birthday, and our way of saying that the entire Kolkata crowd are part of the celebrations. We are sure of a full house and everyone in the stands is a Virat fan. It is a gesture on behalf of all of them,” he told Revsportz.

Earlier, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar had a special prediction for Kohli's birthday.

"I don't know about the 49th but I know about the record-breaking 50th. Kohli will slam his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday? It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savour for every batter," Gavaskar told Star Sports.