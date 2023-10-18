India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023: The Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team will square off against Bangladesh in match number 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India, on Thursday. The match commences at 02:00 PM IST. India will head into the match at this venue high on confidence following a hat-trick of wins, which included the six-wicket victory over Australia in the tournament opener and the seven-wicket hammering of arch-rivals Pakistan last week.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium ODI records

Win/loss record

Team India have contested in 7 matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The Men in Blue have won 4 matches and lost 3 encounters at the venue in Pune.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are yet to play an ODI match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Average score

India averages 291 runs when playing an ODI match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Highest score

India holds the record for the highest ODI team total of 356/7 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in ODI cricket. The record was achieved by the Men in Blue against England in 2017.

Lowest score

India's lowest score when playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is 232/10, against Australia in 2013. Australia, batting first, scored 304/8 before bowling out India for a 72-run win.

Most runs by an Indian

Virat Kohli, India's batting stalwart, has scored the most runs in ODIs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The middle-order batter has racked in 448 runs in seven games and enjoys a strike rate of 91.99 at this venue. The right-handed batter has the highest score of 122 versus England. He has scored two centuries and three half-centuries at the arena in Pune.

Most wickets by an Indian

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bagged the most wickets in ODIs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The right-arm bowler has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 29.10 in six games at this venue. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recorded the best figures of 3/42 at this arena.

Best bowling figures by an Indian

India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recorded the best figures in ODIs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The right-arm pacer has the best figures of 4/35 which he took against the West Indies in 2018. Jasprit Bumrah is currently the highest-wicket taker in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, with eight scalps in three matches.

India vs Bangladesh squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed

India vs Bangladesh ODI record at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Head-to-head: India and Bangladesh are yet to compete against each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 40 times in ODIs with the Men in Blue enjoying a major advantage in the head-to-head record. However, in the last five matches, Bangladesh have registered three wins while India have only won two. Bangladesh also won the last ODI match against India in the Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Bangladesh ODI records

Highest score: India posted 418/5 against West Indies in 2011, which stands as the highest score for the Men in Blue in the ODIs. For Bangladesh, the highest ODI score of 349/6 came against Ireland in 2023.

Lowest score: For India, (54) the lowest score came against Sri Lanka in 2000. Bangladesh posted the lowest score of 58 against the West Indies in 2011.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table

India are ranked first in the points table of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 6 points and a net run rate of +1.82. They have won all of their 3 matches.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are seventh with 2 points from 3 matches. They have won 1 match and lost 2, with a net run rate of -0.699.

India vs Bangladesh prediction

Team India is in sublime form having won all their three previous matches comfortably. The Rohit Sharma-led team has played as a unit and looks like a settled side. The batters have found their touch while the bowlers are hitting an impeccable line to trouble the opposition batters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh started the campaign with a win over Afghanistan, but have since lost ground following defeats to England and New Zealand in the last two matches. A shock win over India will boost their campaign, however, it might be a far-fetched thought considering the form India are in. India will go into the match as favourites to register another resounding triumph in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.