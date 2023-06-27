The 'Chasemaster' and former India captain Virat Kohli expressed his delight over the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule and picked the venue he is most excited to play during the World Cup at home. ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule was unveiled on Tuesday at a gathering in Mumbai. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 final as England takes on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup champions Australia in Chennai. For the first time, India will be the sole host nation for a 50-over World Cup. They previously shared hosting duties with countries from the subcontinent such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The 2011 World Cup champion Kohli also named his favourite location he is most excited to play during the World Cup at home. The former India captain stated he will feel the same way about the Wankhede as he would about any other World Cup venue.

"Personally, I'm looking forward to playing in Mumbai in this World Cup. It'll be great to experience that atmosphere again. I can understand what they went through and how special it is to play home World Cup and how excited people are going to be," Virat Kohli told ICC.

Kohli reminisced about the 2011 World Cup final, which India won by a margin of six wickets against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's venerable Wankhede Stadium. Before being taken out by a spectacular catch by Tilakaratne Dilshan, Kohli had hit four fours in 35 off 49 balls.

"I was quite young then. I saw what it meant to the seniors. I can understand what they went through and how special it is to play a home world cup and how excited they are going to be," Kohli added.

The much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15 and will be the eighth meeting between the two sides at a men's World Cup.