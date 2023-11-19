After missing out on making the India squad for the 2011 World Cup, Rohit Sharma arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the captain of the national team, up against Australia in the summit clash. It was understandably an emotional moment for Rohit who took him time to get over the 2011 snub heartbreak. Speaking to former India head coach Ravi Shastri at the time of toss before the start of the final, Rohit admitted that it was a 'dream come true' moment for him.

It was Australia skipper Pat Cummins who won the toss and opted to field first. Rohit, when asked what he would've done on winning the toss, said he would've opted to bat.

"I would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, every time we play here, the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm," Rohit said.

On being asked by Shastri about his journey from 2011 to 2023, Rohit admitted that his dream has come true.

"It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result. You got to make the right decisions on the field. That's something we've done consistently in the last 10 games. We are playing the same team," he said.

Earlier, Cummins said that Australia were playing the same team as the semi-final against South Africa.

"We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final," said the Aussie skipper.