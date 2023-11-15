India and New Zealand will face off in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND vs NZ match starts at 2:00 PM IST. India steamrolled opponents during the league stage of the tournament, clinching victories in all nine league matches and securing the top spot on the points table. The team's exceptional performance has been highlighted by a formidable batting lineup and a lethal bowling attack, proving effective on flat tracks as well as on slow-turning surfaces.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has led the team from the front at this ODI World Cup, setting a strong foundation for the team with brisk starts at the top. His aggressive approach has eased pressure on the middle order. With 503 runs in nine matches, the right-handed batter has notched up one century and three half-centuries, with a highest score of 131.

While Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma's opening partner, may not have fully unleashed his potential in the tournament, he has effectively supported the captain in initiating the innings briskly. Despite returning from illness, the right-handed batter has scored 270 runs in seven matches, with a strike rate of 104.65.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

With 594 runs, Virat Kohli has established himself as the most prolific run-scorer in the tournament so far. In nine matches, Kohli has demonstrated consistent run-scoring abilities while dropping anchor in challenging situations. The right-handed batter has scored runs at an average of 99 in the competition.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been crucial in strengthening India's middle order. Iyer's aggressive mindset has seen him take the attack to the opposition, while KL Rahul has adopted a measured approach while constructing his innings. Iyer has scored 421 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 106.58, while KL Rahul has notched up 347 runs in the same number of matches. Both batters will enter the upcoming match with the confidence of having scored centuries against the Netherlands.

Despite limited opportunities, Suryakumar Yadav poses a threat to the opposition with his explosive batting prowess. The upcoming knockout games could provide an ideal platform for the right-handed batter to make a significant impact in the tournament.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has played a crucial role in Team India's dominating performance in the tournament. The left-arm spinner's skill in maintaining control over the run rate and securing crucial breakthroughs during the middle overs is expected to be displayed once again in the upcoming match. In nine games, Jadeja has claimed 16 wickets with the best figures of 5/33.

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have established a formidable partnership, consistently delivering early breakthroughs with the new ball. Leading the wicket-taking charts for India in the competition, Bumrah has secured 17 wickets, while Siraj has contributed with 12 dismissals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has proven to be a potent force with the new ball as well in the middle overs, consistently delivering crucial breakthroughs while effectively controlling the opposition's run rate. The right-arm pacer has bagged 16 wickets in five matches.

Kuldeep Yadav, a key asset for India in the middle overs throughout the tournament, has secured 14 wickets in nine matches. The left-arm chinaman bowler is expected to play a pivotal role in restraining the big-hitters of the Kiwi team in the upcoming semi-final.

India Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammad Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj