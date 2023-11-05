India vs South Africa live streaming world Cup 2023:The India South Africa Live action is here. The India vs South Africa live streaming will be watched by billions of fans around the world. We have all the details of where to follow India South Africa live streaming and live telecast. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently placed first at the points table with seven wins out of as many matches. South Africa, on the other hand, are at the second spot with six victories in seven matches. Both the teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. (Today match score IND vs SA live | ICC WC points table | World Cup schedule)

When will the India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, November 5.

Where will the India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

What time will the India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)