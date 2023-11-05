India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Ends with a dot and that marks the end of the first Powerplay as well. On a length on middle and angled in, Heinrich Klaasen stays put and dabs it down toward mid-wicket. South Africa reeling at 35/3!
Heinrich Klaasen is the next man in.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed Shami has done it again! Pitches this one up on a nagging length and on a very tight lien around off. Shami gets this one to move away late and Aiden Markram is pressed back in his crease. Markram is forced to play at it and he gets a faint outside edge that goes down to the right of the keeper. KL Rahul dives in and pouches it safely which is also confirmed on the replays and another in-form batter has to depart early. South Africa in all sorts of trouble now!
9.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length around the top of off, Aiden Markram watchfully keeps it out.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost gets chopped on! Hard length around off, angling back in, Aiden Markram looks to cut too close to the body and gets an inside edge onto the back leg and the ball rolls away to the fine leg fence for another boundary.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Should have been stopped! Pitched up on middle, Aiden Markram gets on the front foot and punches it sweetly to the right of the bowler who gets a hand on it and takes pace off the ball. Mohammed Siraj gets across to his left from mid on but lets the ball through for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a good-length delivery on middle, and just angling in. Aiden Markram watchfully blocks it out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Gives it a bit more air and drifts it onto middle and leg, kept out by Rassie van der Dussen.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Just a fraction shorter outside off, Rassie van der Dussen gets on the back foot and latches onto the width before punching it away through cover-point for a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Nagging length on middle, turning away a touch, Aiden Markram works it off the back foot toward mid-wicket and picks up a single.
Aiden Markram comes out to the middle now.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Gets it to turn past the outside edge and just like Keshav Maharaj, Ravindra Jadeja knocks over the off stump of an opening batter in his first over. This is pushed through at a good pace and angled onto middle, Temba Bavuma stays there and just looks to block it with soft hands. The ball grips and rips away slightly and goes past the outside edge to castle into the off stump. South Africa two down early and with not many runs on the board either.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Bowled fuller and on off again, Temba Bavuma keeps it out to cover.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter on off stump, pushed away from the crease down to wide long off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! Probably the best time to bat on this pitch but South Africa have been put on the back foot with that early wicket and simply can't get going here. This is banged in a bit shorter outside off, Temba Bavuma looks to get on top of the bounce and force it through covers but mistimes the shot.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Make that five dots in a row! Right on the money from Siraj, on a good length and attacking the top of off stump, kept out by Temba Bavuma.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller now outside off, skidding through, Temba Bavuma looks to drive away from the body but is well beaten. Four dots on the trot!
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flying through on that occasion! Bangs in a bouncer around off and at shoulder height, Temba Bavuma looks to take it on but is beaten by the pace and carry on that one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Temba Bavuma covers the line well and blocks it back onto the deck.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one right up around middle, angling it in, Temba Bavuma gets on the front foot and hits it toward mid off.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a hard length around off, angled in and this one straightens off the deck. Rassie van der Dussen gets behind the line and blocks it out. A very sedate start for South Africa and India not letting them get away.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A spicy bumper now, over middle and angling in, Rassie van der Dussen ducks under it well.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Shorter ball outside off, Temba Bavuma doesn't move his feet and looks to punch it over cover-point but ends up spooning it well wide of the man at point and down to third man for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and in the channel, doing a bit off the deck, Rassie van der Dussen gets pushed back and gets an outside edge down to third man for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the bat hard! Nagging length, outside off and nipping back in off the deck. Rassie van der Dussen looks to block but gets a bit of an extra bounce and does well to keep it down on the off side.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it a touch fuller and attacks the middle stump with an inswinger, Rassie van der Dussen drives it straight to mid on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and slanted onto middle, Rassie van der Dussen stands tall and eases it wide of mid on for a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Rassie van der Dussen punches it away off the back foot and square of the wicket to cover-point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs in a bumper now, over middle and leg and flying over the head of a ducking Rassie van der Dussen.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Lot of movement! Hard length outside off, trying to angle it in and this one just hits the deck and nips back in sharply and a long way as well. Rassie van der Dussen almost gets cut in half and takes a blow to the thigh pad.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up around off and gets the ball to tail back in, Rassie van der Dussen gets on the front foot and firms it to the man at extra cover.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and slanted in from around off, tucked away past square leg for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 327, are 35/3. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.