India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Shubman Gill pushes it towards short covers.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Virat Kohli guides it towards third man for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Kagiso Rabada pitches this one up again, on middle, Virat Kohli stays there and closes the face of the bat a bit and drills it down the ground wide of mid on for a glorious boundary.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aerial but safe! This is full again and around off, Virat Kohli goes with hard hands and drives it uppishly but well wide of mid off for another boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards covers and calls for the run but is sent back.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on leg, Virat Kohli works it through square leg for a run.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! This is full and around middle, angling in, Virat Kohli uses the flick of the wrists to clip it towards the vacant deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Virat Kohli dabs it towards short covers.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Risky run! This is on a hard length and on middle, Shubman Gill pats it in front of mid off and sets off for the run, Temba Bavuma picks up the ball and throws it while diving in the air but misses and Gill makes his ground.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Marco Jansen lands this short of a length and around middle, Shubman Gill gets into position quickly and swats it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, slower too, Shubman Gill keeps it out to the off side.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another beauty from Rabada! He hits the good length and on off again, shaping away this time, Virat Kohli has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge again.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on! This is on a hard length and around off, Virat Kohli tries to dab it away but gets a bottom edge as the ball bounces over the stumps behind.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Rabada! He lands this back of a length and just around off, nips away with extra bounce, Virat Kohli gets a bit surprised as he looks to keep it out but misses as the ball goes past the outside edge to the keeper.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Birthday boy gets off the mark in some style! Kagiso Rabada goes fuller this time and around off, Virat Kohli strides forward a bit and plays a perfect cover drive to get his first boundary of the match.
7.2 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Kagiso Rabada lands this on a good length and on the fifth stump line, shaping away sharply, Virat Kohli looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards short covers.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and around off, Shubman Gill drives it firmly but straight to covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Shubman Gill knocks it towards mid on.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Shubman Gill takes on Marco Jansen! This is touch fuller in length and around middle, Shubman Gill skips down the track to get under the ball and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie. There is some exchange of words between Gill and Jansen.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Shubman Gill gets behind the line of it and blocks it down the pitch.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and outside off, Shubman Gill once again offers no shot at it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, angling away, Shubman Gill leaves it alone. Terrific start from Rabada, just a leg bye and the big wicket off his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, shaping away, Virat Kohli lets it go to the keeper.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat on his 35th birthday and he is greeted with a roaring cheer from the crowd.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A fantastic catch from the South African skipper! They finally get the breakthrough and it is Kagiso Rabada who draws first blood. This is fuller in length and around off, Rohit Sharma uses his feet and drills it very hard but uppishly, Temba Bavuma who is standing well inside the circle at mid off moves to his right quickly to grab a brilliant catch as it was coming very hard at him. Rohit Sharma goes after a quick-fire knock as India lose their first wicket.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada continues with the good length, on off, shaping in sharply behind the stumps, Rohit Sharma leaves it alone.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, on middle, too, Shubman Gill looks to work it away but misses as the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and around middle, angling in, Shubman Gill misses his flick and gets hit high on the pads.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada starts with a good-length delivery, on off, Shubman Gill stabs it in front of point.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, India are 93/2. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.