India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
26.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
26.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
26.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Tabraiz Shamsi works it towards mid-wicket.
Tabraiz Shamsi is the last man in for South Africa.
26.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! FIVE FOR JADEJA! He floats this one up, full and around middle, Kagiso Rabada stays there and tries to drive it down the ground but the turn in means he hits it with the bottom part of the bat aerially and straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja who makes no mistake. India one wicket away from the win now!
26.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Kagiso Rabada tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the batter, on middle, Lungi Ngidi keeps it out wide of first slip.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Lungi Ngidi defends it on the front foot.
Lungi Ngidi comes out to the middle now.
25.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Caressed into the fielder's hands! Kuldeep Yadav serves a googly now, on a shorter length and wide of off and this is bowled slower as well. That slower nature of the delivery allows the ball to stick and Marco Jansen is way too early into the drive. Jansen ends up pushing it uppishly into the midriff of Ravindra Jadeja at extra cover and he takes an easy catch. Kuldeep Yadav finally gets on the wicket-taking action and South Africa are 8 down.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Full again around off, driven down to long off for a single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through flatter and fuller on middle, Kagiso Rabada lunges forward and strokes it back to the bowler.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, turning away, Kagiso Rabada leans forward to defend.
