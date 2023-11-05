India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground! Slower one, pitched up around off, Marco Jansen gets under it and gets enough timing to loft it over the bowler's head and for a boundary.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Banged in short again, angled in from wider of the crease, Marco Jansen does well to duck under it.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Full again angling into middle and leg, Marco Jansen jams it out toward mid on.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off now and goes fuller honing in on the stumps, Marco Jansen does well to block it out.
24.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length and in the channel, Marco Jansen stays back and keeps it out.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a bumper. This is bowled around off and angled in a long way, Marco Jansen ducks under it.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Drifts this one into the pads of the left-hander, looking to turn it away, Kagiso Rabada leans on to block and manages to keep it out.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the leg stump, this is worked away through square leg for a single.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on a nagging length and turning in from middle and leg, Marco Jansen goes on the back foot to tuck but fails to get it away.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Loops this one up right at the toes, Kagiso Rabada gets his hands out in front and pushes it down to long on for a run.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, turning into the pads, tucked away through mid-wicket for one more.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a nagging length around off and it is the wrong'un. Kagiso Rabada gets on the back foot and punches it through covers for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Another maiden! This is flighted onto middle, Marco Jansen gets a good stride in and blocks it out.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up on off stump, Marco Jansen tentatively blocks it out.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! This is pushed through quicker and around off, Marco Jansen looks to drive at it off the back foot but the ball stays low and sneaks under the willow.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Drifted into the stumps, Marco Jansen looks to flick it away but gets an inside edge off the pads and onto the off side.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Full again around off, Marco Jansen looks to play the reverse dab but gets it nowhere.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and angled into middle and leg, Marco Jansen looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden! Gives it a bit more air and flights it up around off, turning away, Kagiso Rabada looks to play at it but misses.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up again on the off stump, Kagiso Rabada defends it out.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Tosses this one up at around 83 clicks, full and close to the off pole. This one turns away sharply past the outside edge.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around off, punched away from the crease toward cover.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up and throws it outside off, turning away, Kagiso Rabada looks for the expansive drive but is well beaten.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely floated up on off and middle, Kagiso Rabada blocks it out.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Fires this one in on a length and on middle and leg, Kagiso Rabada plays it off the inside edge toward square leg and picks up a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around middle, Kagiso Rabada blocks it off the back foot.
20.4 overs (0 Run) A huge shout from Ravindra Jadeja for LBW but it is turned down. Quicker one around middle, on a good length and turning in. Kagiso Rabada looks to block off the front foot but misses and gets beaten on the inside edge yet again. The ball strikes him on the pads.
20.3 overs (0 Run) And again! A bit fuller and around off, Kagiso Rabada looks to cover drive but the ball turns in and clips the pads.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on a nagging length around off, Kagiso Rabada looks to drive but gets beaten past the inside edge.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle and leg, tucked away toward mid-wicket.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 327, are 78/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.