India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery, full and on off, turns away again, Kagiso Rabada looks to play but gets an outside edge again wide of backward point where the fielder dives to his right to make a good stop. There is a bit of hesitation but he batters takes the single in the end.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and around off, turns away, Kagiso Rabada looks to to push it away but gets an outside edge wide of backward point.
19.3 overs (0 Run) A bit short and around middle, Kagiso Rabada stays back and dead bats it onto the pitch.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Kagiso Rabada taps it to the off side.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Kagiso Rabada leans on and blocks it out.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another huge appeal for LBW, but turned down again! This is flatter, full and around off, angling in, Marco Jansen has heave across the line but misses to get hit on the pads. The impact looks outside off here.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Kagiso Rabada drills it towards mid off for one.
Kagiso Rabada walks out to bat next.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CASTLED! A dream dismissal for Ravindra Jadeja! He tosses this one up nicely, full and around middle, grips and turns away a shy bit, Keshav Maharaj gets stuck in his crease and tries to block it from the crease but plays down the wrong line and gets beaten by the spin as the ball goes through to shatter the stumps. India three wickets away from the win now!
18.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! This is slower through the air, full and on off, Marco Jansen skips down the track and looks to slog it away but gets a top edge as the ball flies towards long off where the fielder runs forward but the ball lands well in front of him. They cross.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, angling in, Marco Jansen looks to defend on the front foot but misses and gets hit on the pads. A stifled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and around off, turns away, Keshav Maharaj pushes it uppishly but safely through covers for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Keshav Maharaj forces it towards mid off for a quick single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and outside off, Keshav Maharaj once again misses out on his cut shot.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short again and around off, Keshav Maharaj punches it towards short covers.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on off, Keshav Maharaj bunts it back to the bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Short again, on off, Keshav Maharaj dabs it towards point.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav begins with a short delivery, outside off, Keshav Maharaj looks to cut it away but misses.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Keshav Maharaj pushes it through cover-point for one.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Ravindra Jadeja lands this short again and around off, Keshav Maharaj moves back and punches it nicely through covers, Mohammed Siraj in the deep runs to his right and dives but fails to stop it from going to the fence for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, turns away, Keshav Maharaj looks to play at it but gets a bit of a leading edge towards short covers.
Keshav Maharaj walks out to bat next.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ravindra Jadeja has three now! David Miller also goes back to the hut for a low score. South Africa are falling like nine pins here! Jadeja bowls this flatter, short and around middle, David Miller moves across and goes down to paddle it again but misses it completely as the ball goes through to rattle the stumps. South Africa six down and in huge trouble!
16.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, David Miller clips it towards short mid-wicket.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fires this one down the leg side, full as well, David Miller looks to flick but misses as KL Rahul moves to his right to grab it. There is an appeal for caught behind, but turned down. Rohit Sharma this time decides against the review.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) This is pitched up and around off, Marco Jansen pushes it past cover-point for a couple of more runs.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) He lands this on a hard length and around off, Marco Jansen steers it with the outer half of the bat through backward point fro a brace.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery, full but a bit too outside off, Marco Jansen leaves it alone. Wided.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full again and around middle, Marco Jansen drives it towards mid off.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, angling in, Marco Jansen drills it back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, David Miller guides it towards third man for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, angling in, Marco Jansen gets hurried and takes his eyes off the ball as he tucks it to the leg side with one hand. They cross.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.3 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 327, are 69/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.