India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Ravindra Jadeja drags his length back this time, outside off, David Miller moves back quickly and cuts it through point for another boundary.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and around middle, David Miller moves back and flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, David Miller turns it to the leg side.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever shot! This is slower through the air, short and on middle, turns in, David Miller moves across and goes down to paddle it away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, David Miller clips it towards short mid-wicket again.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, turns in, David Miller tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, Marco Jansen works it towards mid on.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Marco Jansen taps it down towards short covers.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up and around middle, angling in, Marco Jansen works it off the inner half of the bat towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Marco Jansen stabs it down towards short covers.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Marco Jansen knocks it down the pitch.
Marco Jansen is the next man in.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another fantastic review from India! Mohammed Shami gets his second wicket now. He lands this on a good length and around middle, shaping in sharply and skids through too, Rassie van der Dussen looks to play at it but does so down the wrong line and misses to get hit on the pads. There is a huge shout for LBW, and Shami looks absolutely convinced, but the umpire turns it down. However, Rohit Sharma after having a chat with KL Rahul takes the review. UltraEdge shows no bat again and Ball tracking once again indicates three reds. South Africa lose half their side now!
12.6 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off, David Miller defends it on the front foot to the off side.
David Miller is the next batter in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ravindra Jadeja strikes again! A brilliant review from India! Jadeja darts this one full and around middle and leg, turning away a shy bit, Heinrich Klaasen goes down to sweep it but hits the ground with his bat and misses to get hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW, but turned down. However, Jadeja convinces Rohit Sharma to take the review with only a few seconds remaining. UltraEdge shows no bat involved but Ball Tracking shows three reds. Klaasen cannot believe it but the Indian players are pumped up and celebrating. This is a huge wicket for India as Heinrich Klaasen goes back without troubling the scorers much. South Africa four down now!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Rassie van der Dussen tucks it around the corner for another run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and around off, Rassie van der Dussen looks to cut it away close to his body but misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Heinrich Klaasen finally gets underway on his tenth delivery! This short and around off, Klaasen moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Rassie van der Dussen clips it towards square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end the over! This is a bit fuller, on middle, angling in, Heinrich Klaasen only manages to knock it back to the bowler.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and just around of, Heinrich Klaasen dabs it towards backward point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Heinrich Klaasen keeps it out to the off side. He has faced seven ball but is yet to get off the mark.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up, on the fifth stump line, Heinrich Klaasen drives it firmly but straight to short covers.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off again, Heinrich Klaasen pats it down towards short covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and around off, Rassie van der Dussen drills it towards sweeper covers for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on middle, Heinrich Klaasen turns it to the leg side.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Short again and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen moves back and steers it towards short third man.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and on middle, turns away, Heinrich Klaasen stays back and keeps it out to the off side.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Rassie van der Dussen drives it through covers for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! This is floated, full and around off, grips and turns away sharply, Rassie van der Dussen prods forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Rassie van der Dussen pushes towards short covers.
