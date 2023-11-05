India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through around the off stump, Shreyas Iyer opens the bat face and eases it toward point. South Africa doing well to big down Iyer at the moment.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, this time around middle, Virat Kohli rocks back and short-arm jabs it down to long on for another single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and wide, punched away square of the back foot on the off side for a single by Iyer.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Another flighted delivery, drifted onto middle, kept out by Shreyas Iyer.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Shreyas Iyer shimmies back and forth in his crease before blocking the flighted delivery outside off toward cover-point.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on a nagging length around middle and pushed through a bit quicker. Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length outside off, tapped away off the back foot past point for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Keeps banging the ball back of a length and brings the line over the stumps this time, gets a bit of an extra bounce as well. Shreyas Iyer does well to get behind and keep the ball down on the deck.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again and outside off, Virat Kohli hops and nudges it down off the outside edge through backward point for one more.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in short this time over middle, Shreyas Iyer gets in position quickly and plays a well-controlled pull shot toward deep square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, blocked off the back foot by Iyer.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Caught in two minds! Fuller in length and outside off, Virat Kohli looks to drive at it but at the last moment tries to pull the bat away. The ball takes the under edge and runs down to third man for a run. The 100 is now up for India.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Pushed through quicker and on a fuller length on off, Shreyas Iyer is waiting on the back foot and has to hurry in order to get a bat on it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up on the stumps, Virat Kohli uses his wrists and drives it down to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Floats this one up a bit fuller on middle, Virat Kohli defends it off the front foot.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted on leg stump, Virat Kohli plays it with a much straighter bat this time and blocks it out.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter this time around off, pushed away through covers for one more.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tentative from Kohli! Nicely drifted into the legs, Virat Kohli looks to work it leg side but the ball grips and turns and Kohli gets a leading edge through mid off. Collects a single as well.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside off, Shreyas Iyer gets on the front foot and punches it on the up but finds the fielder at point.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Shortens the length a bit more and bowls it outside off, Shreyas Iyer eases it off the back foot square through the cover region and picks up a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps a shade low! Bowled back of a length again and angled in from around off, this one jags back in sharply and keeps a bit low as well. Shreyas Iyer is caught on the back foot but manages to keep it out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full and straight now, angling it into middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer nails the on-drive but straight to mid on.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one back of a length over the off stump, Shreyas Iyer gets on the back foot and keeps it down on the off side.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up around the fifth stump line and shaping away, Shreyas Iyer shoulders arms at it.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Shreyas Iyer gets a stride out and punches it away through cover for a single. Testing first over from Keshav Maharaj.
10.5 overs (0 Run) This is full and floated on the legs, Shreyas Iyer pushes it tentatively back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted in again on middle and this one goes straight on, Shreyas Iyer leans forward to keep it out.
Shreyas Iyer comes out to the middle now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! That is a ripper of a delivery from Keshav Maharaj! He gets this one to drift in nicely from middle and forces Shubman Gill to get on the front foot and play at it. Gill is first beaten in the flight and then every finger spinner's dream, the dip and grip, turning away past the outside edge and knocks over the top of off stump. Gill is left baffled and it is sent upstairs to check but replays only confirm the same and Gill has to walk back now. Maharaj strikes with a beauty in his first over.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Looks to slide one into the legs but gets it down the leg side.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted into middle and leg, Shubman Gill leans on and strokes it away to mid on.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a floated delivery, full and around off, Virat Kohli just gently pushes it out toward covers and picks up a quick single.
