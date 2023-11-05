India vs South Africa: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length and shaping back in from outside off, Rassie van der Dussen stays back and keeps it out on the off side.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Back of a length over off, Temba Bavuma gets on the back foot and bunts it out in front of mid off for a quick single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! On the shorter side and in the channel at almost 143 clicks, angling in but straightens off the deck. Temba Bavuma hops back and just plays inside the line, getting beaten on the outside edge.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and in the channel around off, Temba Bavuma pushes it away toward cover-point.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! Full and on the pads, looking for the outswinger, Temba Bavuma gets his hands out in front and works it away in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Perfect length outside off at over 141 clicks, once again this is angled in but holds its line as Temba Bavuma plays inside the line.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Just a fraction shorter and angled into the off stump, Rassie van der Dussen pushes it out toward mid on.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and honing in on the middle stump at 139.5 clicks, Rassie van der Dussen gets his bat down in time and pushes it toward mid on.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length over middle, Rassie van der Dussen stays back and dabs it down in between mid on and mid-wicket for a couple of runs more.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball delivered on middle and leg, Temba Bavuma plays it on the up toward mid on and gets across quickly to the other end. Good running!
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Looking for the magic ball that swings away from leg stump but this one slides on and Temba Bavuma tucks it away in front of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off stump, looking for some swing, punched away crisply straight to extra cover.
2.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Serves it on a fuller length and on the fifth stump line, Rassie van der Dussen covers the line and looks to play for the inswing but this one goes straight on and zips past the outside edge.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length again and swinging back in from outside off, Rassie van der Dussen gets a big stride out and blocks it to covers.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, this one goes straight on and Rassie van der Dussen leaves it alone.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up around off at 147 clicks and this one just swings away a touch. Rassie van der Dussen gets squared up but keeps it out toward cover-point.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and swinging back in a long way from outside off, Rassie van der Dussen defends it out well.
2.1 overs (1 Run) The Proteas skipper is off the mark right away but with a streaky stroke. Bowled from wider of the crease and on a hard length outside off, prodigious seam movement on offer as this one jags back in a long way and Temba Bavuma gets an inside edge past the stumps down to fine leg for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a hard length around off and angling in, Rassie van der Dussen stays back and bunts it out on the off side.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Rassie van der Dussen solidly defends it out toward cover.
Rassie van der Dussen walks out to bat at number 3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Mohammed Siraj draws first blood for India and that is a massive wicket to get upfront. Siraj adjusts his length and bowls it on a hard length around off, trying to angle the ball across. Quinton de Kock looks for the square cut but the width isn't there and the feet don't go anywhere either. De Kock ends up playing at it with a closed bat face and gets an inside edge back onto the stumps. That one actually straightened a bit from Siraj.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the chase and it is a pleasant-looking one. Siraj pitches this one up right around off, searching for the swing but it isn't there. Quinton de Kock leans forward and drives it straight back past mid off for a boundary. 1000 runs up for de Kock in ODI World Cups.
1.2 overs (0 Run) POn a good length now and angled well across the left-hander, Quinton de Kock leaves it alone and the ball dies on its way to the keeper.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a full and straight one, yorker length and looking to shape it back into the left-hander. Quinton de Kock looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball strikes de Kock on the ankle and he is down in some pain.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Quinton de Kock is underway now as well. Immaculate length around off at 141 clicks and moving away. De Kock looks to block but the ball flies off the outer half down to third man and they pick up a single. A tidy first over from Jasprit Bumrah, just the 2 runs off it.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a hard length around the top of off, slanting across again, Quinton de Kock stays back and taps it down in front of mid-wicket.
0.5 over (1 Run) Wide! South Africa are underway! Shorter in length and angled well across the off stump, pushes it a bit too wide of the off stump though.
0.4 over (0 Run) Missed opportunity from Quinton de Kock! Full and wide outside off, a low full toss in fact and de Kock fails to get any bat on it.
0.3 over (0 Run) A touch fuller again on leg stump, shaping it across the left-hander, Quinton de Kock gets pressed back and manages to keep it out off the leading edge back toward the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) A touch fuller at almost 142 clicks and angling across off stump, Quinton de Kock tries to get on the front foot and drive it away but plays it a bit early and mistimes it toward cover-point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off right on the money! Bumrah steams in from over the stumps and delivers it on a hard length on middle and leg, angling it across. Quinton de Kock stays back and watchfully keeps it out.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 327, are 18/1. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.