India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad Nawaz has lost his patience here and gets out in a reckless manner. Hardik Pandya bowls it on a hard length and around off, Nawaz charges down the track and looks to drag the flat-batted shot over mid on. Nawaz only manages to get it off the inner half of the bat and the ball goes at a comfortable height to Jasprit Bumrah at mid on. The ball just wobbles a bit before Bumrah pouches it well to his left.
39.5 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper this, over leg stump and Mohammad Nawaz ducks under it well. The ball also dies on its way to the keeper.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Hard length over the stumps, Mohammad Nawaz gets behind the line and blocks it down the pitch.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, tapped away to the left of Ravindra Jadeja who is onto it in a flash.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Banged in short now at the body, Hasan Ali manages to pull it away behind square leg for a single.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped down the ground! Hardik Pandya starts the new spell with a length ball around off. Hasan Ali steps out and slaps the ball right over the bowler's head for a handy boundary.
38.6 overs (1 Run) A bit of hesitation but they get across for one eventually. Slower and shorter around off, Hasan Ali gets across and works it to square leg for one.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around off, Hasan Ali stands tall and pushes it away to extra cover.
38.4 overs (0 Run) This one is angled in with the arm on middle and leg, Ali flicks it to mid-wicket.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Drags the length back and pushes it through in the channel. Hasan Ali looks to drive it with a straight bat but jars at it with hard hands and the ball goes off the outside edge quickly to the left of Rohit Sharma at first slip and into the third man fence.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and straighter now, Hasan Ali blocks it back to the bowler.
38.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Mohammad Nawaz gets forward and works it away in front of square leg for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Does well to dig that one out! Nails the yorker, around off and tailing in late. Hasan Ali stays deep in and digs it out on the off side.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish length on the pads, angling in. Hasan Ali plays all around it as he looks to flick and gets hit on the pads. Stifled appeal for LBW from Bumrah but the umpire shakes his head.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Looks for the toe-crushing yorker but spills it just down leg. Hasan Ali misses the flick and a wide is called.
37.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper now outside off but not bouncing much. Hasan Ali ducks under it well.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Pace on, on a good length and angled into middle, Hasan Ali tucks it to mid-wicket.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Bowled full and outside off, the off-cutter again, Hasan Ali reads it well and plays it with soft hands toward cover.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Comes from around the stumps and angles in a short ball at the body. Mohammad Rizwan tucks it off the hips and down to fine leg for a single. Given as leg byes.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Gives it a bit more air and bowls it full on middle and leg, Mohammad Rizwan pushes it down to long on for one.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Floated full and outside off, Mohammad Nawaz leans on to defend.
36.4 overs (0 Run) In the air but falls safely! Drops it short and at just 81.3 clicks, turning it away from outside off. Mohammad Nawaz looks to keep it out off the back foot but the ball pops up off the gloves and falls around the silly point region.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Bowled a bit flatter, drifted on the leg peg and turning away, Mohammad Nawaz keeps it out off the back foot.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one up around off, pressing the batter to go after it. Hasan Ali drives it down to long off and turns the strike over.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on a nagging length and on leg stump, Hasan Ali defends it out with soft hands.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish length, angling into the pads, Hasan Ali tucks it away in front of square leg and picks up a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Nice and full at the toes, Hasan Ali gets his hands out in front and jams it out toward wide mid on.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Well played! Right on the money, perfect length and just straightening from the off stump line. Hasan Ali gets squared up abut manages to get some bat on it.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Full and targeting middle stump, Hasan Ali manages to keep it out.
Hasan Ali walks out to the middle now.
35.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Jasprit Bumrah ripping through the Pakistan middle order now. Back to over the wicket for the right-hander and serves it on a good length on off. Shadab Khan tries to get behind the line and block it with soft hands but the ball straightens a touch and holds in the deck as well. Shadab ends up playing down the wrong line and the ball once again knocks over the top of off stump. Pakistan struggling to reach 200 here.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the stumps, with his tail up and attacks the top of off at 142 clicks. Mohammad Nawaz taps it away through cover-point and picks up a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, Pakistan are 187/9. The live updates of India vs Pakistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan live score, India vs Pakistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.