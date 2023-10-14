India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
33.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Shadab Khan is the new man in with Pakistan in a spot of bother.
32.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bowled around the legs and Iftikhar Ahmed cannot believe it!
32.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, on a nagging length and around off, Iftikhar Ahmed is late to get on the back foot but manages to keep it out.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Intent right away from Iftikhar Ahmed! A genuine half-tracker from Kuldeep Yadav, turning in from around off. Ahmed rocks back and muscles the pull shot away in front of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Nagging length once again on middle, Iftikhar Ahmed tentatively defends it out.
Iftikhar Ahmed walks in at number 6 for Pakistan.
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Terrific review and Kuldeep Yadav gets his first wicket of the game. A loud appeal for LBW but it is turned down by the umpire. The keeper KL Rahul seems unsure though but Rohit Sharma does go upstairs. This is floated up on a length and drifted onto the leg stump. It is the conventional leggie and turns away as Saud Shakeel gets caught on the back foot and gets hit on the pads. Nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows that the ball did skid on but turned a bit as well and comes up with three reds. Pakistan getting a bit bogged down now.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on a shortish length and around off, Saud Shakeel pats it away to silly mid off.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in over middle and leg, Saud Shakeel swivels and pulls it away past square leg for another single.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Hard length over off, Mohammad Rizwan stays put and pulls it away firmly to deep square leg for another single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Looking for two but have to settle for the single. Pitched a bit further up and well outside off, Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and caresses it away in front of the man at sweeper cover for one.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, tapped away on the bounce to point.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length, closer to the off pole and slanting away, Saud Shakeel stays tentative and looks to play it square but is beaten on the outside edge.
31.1 overs (2 Runs) Good, positive running! Pitched up outside off, angling it across, Saud Shakeel looks to drive it away but gets it off the outer half of the bat to the left of the man at third man and gets back for the second with ease.
Drinks break! Just when Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were beginning to change gears, the former departed which has put Pakistan in a tricky position. With Mohammad Rizwan at the other end, Saud Shakeel cannot afford to take much time and will have to get going quickly. As far as India are concerned, the previous pair was starting to trouble them before Mohammed Siraj provided them with a timely wickeṭ. They will now look to squeeze in a couple of quiet overs and put the pressure back on Pakistan. An interesting phase of the game coming up...
30.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Mohammad Rizwan rocks onto the back foot but can't quite get the punch away through extra cover. Just the single then off that over.
30.5 overs (0 Run) A googly now, on a nagging length and turning away from the leg stump, Mohammad Rizwan plays it under his eyes and dabs it 'round the corner to short fine leg.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off stump, forced away onto the on side by Mohammad Rizwan.
30.3 overs (0 Run) A lot slower through the air and floated up outside off, Mohammad Rizwan leans on and uses his wrists to flick it to the right of the bowler.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Drops it a bit shorter, turning away from outside off, Saud Shakeel has enough time to go on the back foot and eases it in front of point for a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely looped up, a bit fuller and around off, Saud Shakeel looks to lean and push it on the off side but gets it a bit uppishly off the inner half and to the left of the bowler.
Match Reports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 33.1 overs, Pakistan are 166/5. The live updates of India vs Pakistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan live score, India vs Pakistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.