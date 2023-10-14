India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
India vs Pakistan from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Banged in on a hard length over middle, rising up a bit more, Mohammad Rizwan manages to fend it down the wicket.
29.5 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and he was gone for all money! Bowls it back of a length over middle and leg, Saud Shakeel hops back and drops it down with soft hands onto the off side and scampers across. The bowler, Mohammed Siraj goes after in and slides in to throw it to the bowler's end. The throw is well wide and Shakeel had already given up, a nervy start from the southpaw batter.
Saud Shakeel walks in at number 5.
29.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Siraj gets his man eventually and the move to keep him on has paid off for India.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Bye! Into the wicket and slower, on off, Mohammad Rizwan waits on the back foot to play it fine on the off side but misses. The ball bounces in front of KL Rahul and he fails to gather it cleanly, conceding a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Mohammad Rizwan thrashes it hard off the back foot but Ravindra Jadeja at backward point makes a sharp diving stop to his right.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swatted away! Slanting in, on a length, on middle and leg, Mohammad Rizwan stays still and flicks it with fast hands. Gets it wide of fine leg for a boundary. Siraj is proving to be expensive here in his second spell.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings and that will be FIFTY for Babar Azam! Kuldeep Yadav errs in length and serves a low full toss, on off, Babar Azam picks the full toss early and drives it through the in-field on the off side for an easy boundary. A welcome return to form for the Pakistan skipper who was having a lean run in ODIs.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Much straighter this time, flighted as well, on middle, Babar Azam pushes it back to the bowler.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery by Kuldeep Yadav, on off, Mohammad Rizwan drives it down to long off for a single.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Dishes out a googly, full and outside off, Mohammad Rizwan lunges full forward and dead bats the ball into the deck.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the pads, Babar Azam stands tall and eases it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Closer to the off-stump, a bit short as well, Babar Azam goes on the back foot and dabs it towards point.
27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! A bit too full by Mohammed Siraj, on middle, Mohammad Rizwan is too good to miss out as he drills it back past the bowler for the second boundary of the over. An expensive over by Siraj, 13 runs came off it.
27.5 overs (1 Run) In the channel on off, on a length, Babar Azam opens the bat face and runs it down to third man for a single.
27.4 overs (2 Runs) A bit too straight and full on the pads, Babar Azam clips it through square leg and gets it to the right of Shreyas Iyer in the deep for a couple of runs.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, hit uppishly by Babar Azam! Pitched up by Siraj, on middle, Babar Azam plants his foot forward and clip it firmly. Does not manage to keep the ball along the ground but gets lucky as the ball drops in front of the diving Hardik Pandya at mid-wicket and races away for a boundary.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan punches it on the up to deep point for a run.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Starts from over the wicket and gets this one to angle in, on middle, Babar Azam drives this full delivery to mid on and takes a quick single.
Mohammed Siraj (5-0-27-1) is brought back into the attack.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Another googly, this time flatter and shorter, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan opens the bat face and tries to run it wide of third man. The ball does not rise and Rizwan ends up missing out on the connection.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker again by Kuldeep, at the stumps, pushed back to the bowler by Mohammad Rizwan.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Mohammad Rizwan drives it firmly but is unable to get it past the right of Kuldeep Yadav.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length, just outside off, Mohammad Rizwan stands tall and eases it to cover-point.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Turning into the pads, Babar Azam goes back in his crease and flicks this short delivery wide of square leg for a run.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Serves a googly this time, short and on off, Mohammad Rizwan stays back and gets on top of the bounce to push it down to long off for a single.
25.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, shorter in length, Mohammad Rizwan bunts it off the back foot to long on and keeps the strike with a single.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, full and on off, Mohammad Rizwan prods forward and blocks it out toward short extra cover.
25.4 overs (0 Run) On off, a bit short, Mohammad Rizwan keeps it out on the off side.
25.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! Drags the length back and bowls it on off, Mohammad Rizwan gets down and tries to drag the sweep on the leg side. The ball rears off the surface and Rizwan ends up getting a top edge. Luckily for him, the ball goes well over short fine leg and he collects a couple of runs.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Speared in from wide of the crease, full and at the stumps, Mohammad Rizwan lunges forward and pushes it to the left of the bowler.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Angled in but a bit too full, on off, Babar Azam knocks it through mid off for a single.
