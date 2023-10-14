India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Offers flight, full and on middle, Babar Azam gets on the front foot and clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and serves it on offf, Babar Azam hangs back and dabs it straight to point.
24.3 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but the umpire shakes his head. It did look close in real-time and Rohit Sharma goes for the review! Flighted delivery by Kuldeep Yadav from over the wicket, on middle and leg, Babar Azam gets down to sweep it fine but the ball keeps low and sneaks under his bat. Gets caught on the front pad but the front on replays seem to indicate that the ball would miss the leg stump. The UltraEdge shows no bat but the wickets is umpire's call on Ball Tracking. Too close for comfort for Babar Azam and India keep their review.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps, fraction short, Babar Azam gets his bat down in time and turns it to mid-wicket.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Short and quicker through the air, around leg, Mohammad Rizwan swivels and pulls it off the bottom part of the bat to Rohit Sharma at short fine leg and pinches a quick single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped short again by Jadeja, on the middle stump, Mohammad Rizwan punches it off the back foot to long on for one more. The 50-run stand comes up between these two batters.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it a bit more round arm, full and around off, Mohammad Rizwan stretches forward and bunts it to short extra cover again.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Darted in, short and at the stumps, Mohammad Rizwan gets behind the line and defends it out.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Gets the ball to bite away, slower through the air, outside off, Babar Azam plays it with the turn in front of square for a run.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Short and fired in, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan goes back and cuts it wide of point for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Speared in on the off stump line, Mohammad Rizwan punches it away on the up but finds short extra cover.
22.6 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, full and turning into the batter, Babar Azam drops it with soft hands in front of mid-wicket.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up yet again, on off, Mohammad Rizwan gets to the pitch of the ball and drills it towards wide long off. The initial call is for two but the batters settle with a single.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting! Looped up by Kuldeep Yadav, on off and middle, Mohammad Rizwan picks the length early and gets into a good position. Reaches out in front and paddles it past the keeper for a boundary.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Googly this time, full and on off, Babar Azam reads it well and knocks with a straight bat to long off for a run.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and just outside off, Babar Azam gets on the front foot and dabs it to point.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Closer to the off stump, quicker through the air, Babar Azam plays it late but finds short third man.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Mohammad Rizwan stays back and defends it on the off side.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much more convincing and in the gap as well! A bit too full by Jadeja, at the stumps, Mohammad Rizwan gets down and slogs it in front of square. Hits it wide of the rushing Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg for a boundary.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but a boundary nonetheless! Short and quicker, wide outside off, Mohammad Rizwan tries to latch onto the width and looks to cut it away. Gets a bottom edge that goes through KL Rahul's legs for a boundary.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Fired in, on off, Mohammad Rizwan does not get to the pitch of the ball and pushes it to short extra cover.
21.2 overs (1 Run) A bit slower this time, full and on middle, Babar Azam drives it down to long on for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle, Babar Azam gets on the front foot. The ball skids on and catches the inside edge of the bat.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quicker again, fraction short, on middle, Mohammad Rizwan stays back and keeps it out to mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back, on off and middle, Babar Azam adjusts well and pats it to the left of Kuldeep Yadav for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air nicely, full and around off, Babar Azam gets a good stride in and smothers the ball into the deck.
20.3 overs (1 Run) This is served on the pads by Kuldeep Yadav, short as well, Mohammad Rizwan goes back in his crease and flicks it in front of square for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up this time, on off, pushed back to the bowler.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air by Kuldeep Yadav, short and outside off, Mohammad Rizwan chops it late but straight to short third man.
