India vs Pakistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Ends with another dot!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Tighter line, around middle, nudged away to mid-wicket. Four dots on the trot now and Jadeja is racing through this over.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter now, Babar Azam stays back and punches it into the ground as the ball goes on the bounce to the cover fielder.
19.3 overs (0 Run) The length is pulled back a bit and the line is pushed wider as well, Babar Azam punches it away toward cover.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on a fuller length and turning away from off, Babar Azam caresses it away to the cover region.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A hint of flight on this occasion, around off, Mohammad Rizwan leans on to get to the pitch of the ball and eases it down to long off for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length around off, Babar Azam drives it away to mid off and turns down the single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wider outside the off stump, Mohammad Rizwan sees the width and slashes it away to deep cover-point for one more.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, punched away on the up and crisply too but finds sweeper cover and has to settle for one.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'A Babar Azam classic' cover drive! Overpitched outside off, inviting the drive and Babar obliges. Gets on the front foot and creams it through the cover region for another boundary and Babar is looking in the mood here.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, hitting the top of off, Babar Azam covers the line well and defends it out.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched-up delivery on the off stump, Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches it right back but Shardul Thakur gets a hand on it.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter again around off, pushed out toward cover.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cuts it away and looks for two but gets four instead. Quicker but offers a bit of width, Mohammad Rizwan frees his arms and slaps it behind point. Kuldeep Yadav in the deep sprints to his left and puts in the dive but fails to stop the boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Just pushed through on the fifth stump line, a hint of away turn, Babar Azam pats it away past point for one more.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, around off, Mohammad Rizwan brings out the off drive and gets it down to long off for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) And again! Full and speared into midddle, Rizwan pushes it out back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Stump-to-stump bowling from Jadeja, quicker and fuller on middle. Mohammad Rizwan leans forward to defend.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Into the ground, a 'crowd catch.' Good length outside off, Babar Azam gets on the front foot and pings it in front of point. The ball shoots up and Ravindra Jadeja over there makes a sharp stop leaping up.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, Babar Azam has a slight shimmy across and drives it firmly to mid on.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Better length from Shardul Thakur as he bowls it back of a length and around off. Babar Azam looks to punch it away but gets a bottom edge back on the deck.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Nice and full on middle, clipped away by Rizwan in front of mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Overcompensates and bowls it full at the pads, Babar Azam nudges it away down to deep backward square leg and turns the strike over.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit of a loosener to start with from Shardul Thakur but what about that shot from Babar Azam? Absolutely glorious! Pitched-up delivery around middle, Babar gets on the front foot and drills it on the up to the left of mid on for a boundary.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fired in full and quick around off, driven away by Babar Azam through extra cover into the deep for one more.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Rizwan punches this shorter delivery on middle and leg down to long on for yet another single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A bit flatter, around the middle stump, Babar Azam looks to play it on the off side but gets a bit of an inside edge past square leg. Another run added to the total.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full again around off, Rizwan leans on and punches it off the front foot wide of mid off for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on leg, Mohammad Rizwan looks to play the fine sweep but hits it straight to short fine leg.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a full length and at the pads, Babar Azam nudges it with soft hands past square leg and picks up a quick single.
