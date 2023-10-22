India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed to cover.
9.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another extra. This is a bumper but down the leg side. Wided.
9.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another extra in this over! A bumper but it is way too short. Wided.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, Daryl Mitchell pushes it to covers.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the inner half but a boundary! Angled into the pads, Daryl Mitchell walks across and then works it fine off the leg side. He did not mean to hit it that fine but this one races away to the fence.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Yet another wide as this is also down the leg side.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side this time. Wided.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Daryl Mitchell pushes it to covers.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A bumper now, Daryl Mitchell ducks under it.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Rachin Ravindra defends.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is pure timing! Rachin Ravindra is a man with a lot of confidence. This is fuller and around off, he creams it past cover and this one races away.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Around off and on a length, this is driven but to covers.
8.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This one stays low! Outside off, not a lot of bounce. Rachin Ravindra looks to push at it but is beaten all ends up.
8.2 overs (3 Runs) Daryl Mitchell is off the mark! Fuller and on off, Daryl Mitchell leans into it and strokes it wide of cover for three.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Chops it on! Mohammed Shami strikes on his very first ball! Talk about making an impact immediately after being picked in the side. This is on a length and around off, Will Young looks to push at it but does so away from the body. It goes off the inside edge and it deflects back onto the stumps. India right on top at the moment.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked past square leg for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) WIll Young looks to do something different. He walks across his stumps, this land soutside off and jags back in. Young looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, defended.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed off the back foot to cover.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Young pushes this to mid off.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended well.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Rachin Ravindra works it to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (1 Run) They need to do a lot more of these. A boundary followed by a run! Around off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a welcome boundary! We have seen in this World Cup, Rachin Ravindra has no problems with the short one and he dispatches it here. This is short and on middle, it is nailed through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence. Welcome boundary for the Kiwis.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant! Giving nothing away are the Indians! Around off, this is on a length, it is defend by the batter.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, Young pushes it to covers.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Rachin Ravindra slashes but misses.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Around off and on a length, Young pushes it to covers.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is pushed towards cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this swings away further, Rachin Ravindra looks to push at it but misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Rachin Ravindra pulls but to mid-wicket.
