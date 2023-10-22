India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Daryl Mitchell works it to mid-wicket. A good comeback by Shami after going for a boundary on the first ball. Just a single after that.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shami continues to angle it into the pads, Rachin Ravindra pushes it towards mid on for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Not a lot of bounce on this one! Shorter and on middle, Rachin Ravindra looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Again, behind a length and on off, Rachin Ravindra defends.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Shami drags his length back a little and bowls it on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is glorious! Probably the shot of the game! This is on middle, on a length, Rachin Ravindra just shows the full face of the bat and creams it past mid on. No chance of stopping that. Really wonderful timing.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Quicker and on off, Mitchell plays it with the little turn to cover.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is eased down to long off for one more.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Rachin Ravindra pushes it back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Out comes the sweep, it is played towards deep mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, gets it to land on middle, Daryl Mitchell defends it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Into the pads, Rachin Ravindra works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Daryl plays it to covers.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, left alone.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! Trademark Mitchell! Slightly fuller and he lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Mitchell flicks but to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle, defended well.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller again and on off, Rachin Ravindra eases it down to long off and takes one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Daryl Mitchell works it past mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Really good shot again. He is hitting it right off the middle. Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Top shot! Slightly shorter and outside off, Rachin Ravindra uses the pace and cuts it past point. This one races away to the fence.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended.
10.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! That is a rarity! Ravindra Jadeja has dropped a catch. How often do you see that? This is shorter and outside off, Rachin Ravindra slashes at it, it goes towards point. The fielder dives to his left but spills it. This could prove costly. Rachin Ravindra is in top form.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely stroke! Delightful! Angled into the pads, Rachin Ravindra flicks it. Sheer timing and this one races away.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Around off, on a length, this is guided past point for two.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Is there an underedge? The umpire has raised the finger but Rachin Ravindra reviews. NOT OUT! It is off the arm. The decision has to be overturned and New Zealand will breathe a hugh sigh of relief. Shorter and on middle, Rachin Ravindra looks to pull, there is a noise as it passes him but not sure of what. Rahul takes it and appeals and the finger is raised. Rachin Ravindra uses the review to good use.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Rachin Ravindra works it to mid-wicket.
