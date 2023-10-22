India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Time for the National Anthems! The players and the umpires make their way out to the middle. The visitors will sing their first and then it will be the hosts' turn.
New Zealand (PLAYING XI) - Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK/C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
India (PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Tom Latham says they wanted to bowl first too as there could be dew but he hopes to bat well now. Adds they will look to stick to their plans and hope to do well again. Informs they are playing the same team.
Rohit Sharma says there could be dew, it looks like a good pitch and they want to back their strength. States it is important to keep the momentum going and forget what has happened, anybody can beat anyone and hence, they have to be switched on. Adds this is one of his favourite stadiums and it is good to play here. Informs they have made two changes, Hardik and Shardul are out and Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami come in.
TOSS - India have won the toss and ELECTED TO BOWL!
New Zealand on the other hand, have yet again been the surprise package. Yes, we probably say that about them in every World Cup but this time, without the services of Kane Williamson, they have been exceptional. Tom Latham has been brilliant with his captaincy and the senior players have stepped up. They too will wanting to make it another win but they face a stiff task ahead. Can they upset the odds? We will find out. Toss and teams in a bit.
The Indians have been dominant in this World Cup so far! They have beaten their oppositions quite easily. The key for them has been the form of Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah. The three have been at their best and the hosts seem an unstoppable force till now. They though are up against their least favourite opposition in recent times, New Zealand. They have struggled to beat them in recent times in the World Cups. That all can change here today. India are surely favourites heading into this game and will be looking to continue their winning streak.
Two of the best teams in the competition so far will be locking horns! Tournament favourites India will be taking on the Kiwis. Two teams that are still to lose a game. It is a clash between the table toppers. This promises to be an absolute cracker. Welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
