India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Length again and around off, Jasprit Bumrah guides it towards third man.
44.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around leg, Jasprit Bumrah misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards point.
44.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and around off, angling away, Jasprit Bumrah is late into his cut and misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length again, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav pulls it towards long on snd now takes the run.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, slower too, Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut it away but misses it. It was there to be put away.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav swats it towards wide long on but refuses the single.
David Willey (8-2-32-2) is back on.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on middle, Jasprit Bumrah pushes it towards covers and sets off for the run but is sent back by Sky.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Mark Wood bangs in a bouncer at 144.8 clicks, on off, Jasprit Bumrah tries to pull it away but misses again.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Mark Wood lands this back of a length and around middle, Jasprit Bumrah has wild heave across the line but only connects with thin air.
43.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Jasprit Bumrah slaps it off the bottom edge towards mid off.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it towards wide mid on for a single.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Mark Wood sees the batter moves across and bangs in a bouncer, on leg, Suryakumar Yadav tries his favourite hook shot but misses. Wided.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! This is back of a length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it wide of third man where Adil Rashid runs to his right and dives to stop it as the batter take two runs.
42.6 overs (0 Run) How did that miss the stumps? Adil Rashid serves a beautiful googly, full and on off, grips and turns in sharply, Jasprit Bumrah looks to defend but gets beaten all ends up as the ball just goes past the stumps as Jos Buttler fails to collect it cleanly as well. Absolute beauty from Rashid!
42.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short again and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it tpwards backward point but denies the run.
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! This is tossed up, full and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes down and uses his wrists really well to sweep it away towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
42.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it towards deep point for a brace.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, short and on off, turns away, Suryakumar Yadav slices it towards point.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, Jasprit Bumrah manages well to keep it out to the leg side. A wicket-maiden over from Mark Wood!
41.5 overs (0 Run) Mark Wood lands this on a hard length and around middle, angling in, Jasprit Bumrah gets hurried as he looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on off, Jasprit Bumrah drives it towards mid off.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller again and outside off, Jasprit Bumrah leaves it alone.
Jasprit Bumrah walks out to bat now.
41.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust! Mark Wood serves this full and around off, tails back in a bit, Mohammed Shami looks to push it away from his body but gets the slightest of nicks behind where Jos Buttler goes low and takes the catch. Shami knows he has hit it and starts walking back to the hut. India seven down now!
41.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Mohammed Shami pats it down towards short mid-wicket.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Mohammed Shami drills it towards long off and takes the run.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, short and on off, Mohammed Shami steers it towards backward point.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Mohammed Shami slaps it towards mid on.
Mohammed Shami is the new man in.
40.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Adil Rashid strikes now! This is floated, full and around middle, grips and turns in sharply, Ravindra Jadeja prods forward to play at it but does so down the wrong line and misses to get rapped around the pads. There is a huge shout for LBW, and up goes the finger but Jadeja reviews it. UltraEdge shows that no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates two reds and that the ball is just clipping the leg pole. The on-field call remains and Jadeja has to walk back now. India six down now!
40.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav moves back and chips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Ravindra Jadeja eases it towards long on for a single.
