India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Drags the length back and tries to angle it into middle but the ball holds in the deck and straightens. Ravindra Jadeja stays watchful and keeps it out.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav gets well across the stumps and works it in front of deep mid-wicket for yet another single.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, drifting into the pads, Ravindra Jadeja tucks it away past square leg for one more.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Pre-meditates the reverse sweep but doesn't quite manage to get it behind square on the off side. The ball goes to deep point and they get a single.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven off the front foot down to wide long off for a run.
37.1 overs (2 Runs) Comes from around the wicket and fires it in full at the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja gets an inside edge past leg stump and the ball goes past short fine leg. The batters race back for two, good running!
36.6 overs (1 Run) A real drag-down at just 74 clicks and turning into leg stump. Ravindra Jadeja goes on the back foot and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja comes out to the middle now.
36.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The silence is almost deafening inside the stadium. Adil Rashid dishes out the googly now and bowls it fuller on middle stump. Rohit Sharma hangs back, picks the googly and goes after it by playing the slog toward deep mid-wicket. Rohit gets his timing all wrong though and the ball goes in front of deep mid-wicket. Liam Livingstone comes rushing in from the deep and slides to his left to take a crucial catch but his knee gets stuck in the turf and he seems to be in a bit of pain. The bowling change has once again worked wonders for Jos Buttler and the Indian skipper departs after a fabulous fighting knock.
36.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, turning away from middle, Rohit Sharma gets on the back foot and pushes it out to extra cover.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up very full on middle, Suryakumar Yadav drives it along the ground down to long off and picks up a single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter around off, turning away again, Suryakumar Yadav plays it toward the cover region.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a 77.6 KPH leg break. This is bowled around off and turns away as Suryakumar Yadav eases it toward cover-point.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it outside off. Suryakumar Yadav walks across his stumps and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweeping perfection! Tossed up around off, Suryakumar Yadav gets down on one knee, gets inside the line of the ball and sweeps it to the left of deep backward square leg for a boundary.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, played with a closed bat face onto the leg side for a run.
35.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no and it looked to be hitting Rohit Sharma outside the line. This is bowled on a length outside off, turning it in. Sharma goes down to sweep but gets beaten by the bounce and gets hit on the body.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly flatter on off, Suryakumar Yadav reaches forward and works it toward mid-wicket for a quick run.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on the stumps, drifting in a bit, Rohit Sharma pushes it down to long on for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 38.0 overs, India are 171/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.