34.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length over middle and angling across, Suryakumar Yadav lets the ball come onto the body and plays it really late toward backward point.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around middle, punched right back to the bowler.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) And again! Length ball around off, driven on the up past mid off and SKY picks up another brace as the man from long on runs to his left and cuts it off.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up around off, Suryakumar Yadav leans on and just gently pushes it on the up to the right of mid off. The man from long on runs around and the batters crossover for the second run.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Much better from Willey! Fuller and attacking middle, Suryakumar Yadav watchfully blocks it out.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bread and butter for Suryakumar Yadav. Dragged down around the leg stump, SKY gets inside the line and pulls it well to the right of deep backward square leg for a boundary.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, attacking the stumps, kept out by Rohit Sharma.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up outside off, Rohit Sharma looks to drag the sweep shot but miscues it back onto the boot and then onto the side of his helmet.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Suryakumar Yadav gets down early for the sweep and plays it toward deep backward square leg for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted outside off, Suryakumar Yadav strides out and pushes it to mid off.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter one turning into the legs, nudged away off the back foot around the corner for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller around off, dipping on the batter. Rohit Sharma looks to lean on and tuck it away but gets a leading edge toward the bowler.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller outside off, blocked with soft hands in front of covers and Rohit Sharma gets across for a single.
32.5 overs (1 Run) A gentle-paced half-volley on leg stump, flicked away only for a single toward deep square leg by SKY.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Nice and full on the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav plays a whippy drive toward mid on.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Suryakumar Yadav with a loud call of 'NO' for the second run and he will have that run-out from the previous game on his mind. This is fractionally short outside off, Rohit Sharma plays it off the back foot past point for a single.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Good length over middle and off, worked away in front of square on the leg side for one.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up right on off stump, looking to shape it back into the right-hander. Suryakumar Yadav gets on the front foot and drives it firmly to mid off.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Gives it a bit more air and floats it up around off, getting it to grip. Rohit Sharma is well forward and manages to keep it out.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish length, turning into the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav covers the line well and nudges it toward mid-wicket for a single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on middle, Rohit Sharma stays back and tucks it in front of square leg for a run more.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Looped up, very full and around off, worked away to deep mid-wicket for an easy single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through a bit quicker around off, Suryakumar Yadav comes forward and manages to keep it out.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and outside off, Rohit Sharma looks to lean forward and work it leg side but gets a leading edge wide of short third and collects a single.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back a bit and angles it well across the right-hander, Rohit Sharma walks across the stumps and dabs it down toward third man for a single.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Good length, in the channel and pushed across, Suryakumar Yadav stands tall and punches it away to deep cover for one.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but gets it wide of the bowler. Pitched up right on middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick but is early and ends up chipping it to the right of David Willey who cannot get a hand on it. The ball beats mid on as well and trickles away into the fence.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, slanting away, Suryakumar Yadav plants the front leg across and pushes it out to cover.
Drinks! India were going smoothly with that partnership but an unforced error from KL Rahul has given England a lifeline here. Now, Rohit Sharma will need to bat deep to take his side to a good total while England will want to get a couple of more quick wickets and put pressure on the hosts. Also, Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat now.
30.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! KL Rahul will be gutted with that shot and David Willey has struck early in his new spell. Willey serves this one on a hard length around off, angling it across. Rahul comes down the track and has a wild slog across the line, trying to put Willey off his length but ends up splicing the ball high up in the sky. The ball goes toward mid on where Jonny Bairstow settles under it and takes a good catch. The stand is broken at 91 runs and England have their opening.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly pitched up on middle and off, angling across, KL Rahul stays back and taps it toward cover-point.
