India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) A slight appeal for LBW, but turned down! This is sower through the air, on middle, turns in sharply, Rohit Sharma leans on to block but misses and gets hit on the back pad. It looks to be sliding down the leg side.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice use of the feet! Moeen Ali gives this one some air again, on off, Rohit Sharma dances down the track and shows the full face of the bat to loft it over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, KL Rahul flicks it through square leg for a run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Rohit Sharma forces it towards long on for a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off, Rohit Sharma strides forward and keeps it out to the off side.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma knocks it towards wide of short covers where the fielder stops it well.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, full and outside off, KL Rahul offers no shot at it.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, on off, Rohit Sharma punches it towards long off for one.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and on middle, Rohit Sharma moves back and slaps it uppishly past mid-wicket as the fielder at long on runs to his right and dives to stop it. Two runs taken.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fantastic shot! This is flighted, full and around middle, Rohit Sharma advances down the track to chip it with fine timing towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Nice bowling! This is floated, full and around middle, turns away, Rohit Sharma uses his feet to block but gets an outside edge towards point.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Rohit Sharma taps it towards short covers.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma eases it towards long on for one more.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, outside off, KL Rahul cuts it towards sweeper covers for one.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, KL Rahul stabs it back towards the bowler.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Short again and on middle, KL Rahul nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, turns in, KL Rahul cuts it towards short third man.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish again and around off, Rohit Sharma punches it towards point.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Liam Livingstone pushes this one through quicker, short and outside off, Rohit Sharma slices it hard as the ball this time goes to the right of Mark Wood and towards the third man fence for another boundary.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky and effective! This is flighted, full and around off, Rohit Sharma goes down and reverse-paddles it as the ball beats the dive of the short third man and races to the fence for a boundary.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, KL Rahul drills it towards long on for a single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and around off, turns away, KL Rahul cuts it towards point.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on off, KL Rahul goes inside out and drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on middle, turning in, KL Rahul backs away and punches it towards long on for one.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, KL Rahul uses his feet and drills it straight to mid off.
25.4 overs (2 Runs) Another short delivery, outside off, KL Rahul cuts it through point for a couple of runs. KL Rahul goes past 2500 ODI runs now!
25.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and around leg, Rohit Sharma flicks it off the back foot through square leg for a run.
25.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, Rohit Sharma clips it towards short mid-wicket.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Moeen Ali begins with a flighted delivery, full and on middle, KL Rahul eases it towards long on for a single.
