India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, KL Rahul moves back and punches it through covers for one. 100 up for India!
24.5 overs (0 Run) Short again and around off, KL Rahul pats it down towards short covers.
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes short and outside off, KL Rahul moves back and cuts it wide of sweeper covers where Dawid Malan runs to his left and dives to keep it inside. Two more runs added to the total.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is flighted, full and around middle, KL Rahul goes down on one knee and connects with his sweep really well as the ball races to the deep square leg fence for four more runs.
24.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! This is floated, full and on off, grips and turns away sharply, KL Rahul looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge past the keeper and towards the third man fence for a boundary.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, KL Rahul bunts it back to the bowler.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Mark Wood bangs in a sharp bouncer now, middle, Rohit Sharma lets it go to the keeper.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and around middle, Rohit Sharma tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! Mark Wood bangs this short of a length but angling down the leg side, Rohit Sharma picks it up and whips it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
23.3 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR ROHIT! Another excellent knock from the Indian skipper! He has batted really well on this tricky surface and will want to go for the big one now. This is back of a length and on middle, Rohit Sharma heaves it towards deep mid-wicket, the timings is not that good as the ball slows down. Two runs taken!
23.2 overs (0 Run) Mark Wood lands this on a good length and on middle, angling in sharply, Rohit Sharma looks to play at it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, on off, Rohit Sharma pushes it with loose hands and uppishly towards short covers.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Liam Livingstone starts with a maiden over! This is short and outside off, KL Rahul backs away but cuts it straight to point.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air again, full and on off, KL Rahul drills it straight to short covers where David Willey stops it well but may have hurt his fingers a bit. He seems good now.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, KL Rahul drives it towards short covers.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and on off, turns away, KL Rahul leaves it alone.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, KL Rahul pushes it towards short covers.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Liam Livingstone starts with a floated delivery, full and around off, KL Rahul taps it towards point.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, KL Rahul swivels and controls his pull shot towards deep square leg for another run.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Mark Wood bowls this back of a length and on off, falls over in the process as well, KL Rahul keeps it out to the off side.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Mark Wood lands this on a hard length and on middle, takes off a bit, Rohit Sharma looks to play at it but the ball goes off the splice of the bat towards covers. They cross.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Mark Wood bangs this one short and around middle, Rohit Sharma goes for the pull shot but this one is not that short as he misses and the ball goes through to the keeper.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Goes a bit fuller and around leg, KL Rahul clips it through backward square leg for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, angling in, KL Rahul stabs it down on the off side.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air again, full and on off, Rohit Sharma pushes it towards short covers again.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
20.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on off, Rohit Sharma punches it towards short covers.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! This is flighted, full and around middle, Rohit Sharma goes down on one knee and nails his sweep beind square on the leg side for a boundary. He crosses 18000 international runs with that shot.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma prods forward and blocks it out solidly.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, KL Rahul moves across and goes down to sweep it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
